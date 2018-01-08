Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, January 8, 2018 at 10:35 am

Organic Growers School Free Apprenticeship List for WNC

The Organic Growers School has a FREE apprenticeship listing for Western North Carolina and beyond!

When: Continuously January thru April

Where: Online! www.organicgrowersschool.org/f armers/apprentice-link

Looking for farm work?

Find Southern Appalachian farms that:

Actively engage in the local community.

Use organic and/or sustainable production methods.

Have education as a pinnacle element of their apprenticeship program.

Explore our FREE database!

Hiring farm labor?

Connect with aspiring apprentices.

Join a network of farms offering quality beginning farmer education in Western North Carolina.

Find resources for establishing good labor management on the farm.

Fill out an application! Listings are FREE!

Apprentice Link connects people who are serious about learning the sustainable farming trade with farmers who are willing to teach them.

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 1/10- 1/20

Short List

Wednesday, 1/10/18-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 1/11/18- -$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music featuring Kyle Sigmon at 7:30pm.

Friday, 1/12/18-Live Music: Angela Easterling Duo at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 1/13/18-Live Music: Bryan Toney Trio at 7:30pm.

Sunday, 1/14/18-Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet 12pm-2pm.

Tuesday, 1/16/18-Cheap Date Night. Two side salads, a pizza and two pints for $25. The movie is free!

Wednesday, 1/17/18-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 1/18/18-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music at 7:30pm.

Friday, 1/19/18-Live Music: Andy Ferrell Duo at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 1/20/18-Live Music: Will Easter and the Nomads at 7:30pm.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center: Share the Health Fair to Offer Free Screenings and Other Services, 1/13

Free screenings and other health-related services will be available to the public on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the 18th annual Share the Health Fair, sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Wake Forest School of Medicine and the Northwest Area Health Education Center.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Health Plaza, 1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. Registration closes at 3 p.m.

Family medicine physicians and specialists will be on hand along with medical students, physician assistant students, technicians and other health care professionals. Spanish-language interpreters will be available.

People attending the health fair can participate in a variety of screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, HIV and syphilis, vision and glaucoma and mental health.

Attendees also can receive flu shots, consult with physical therapy and mobility specialists and receive information on short- and long-term care. Individuals who are found to have health issues that require further attention will be given referrals and information about their health concern.

The fair is open to adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level and/or immigration status. Child care will be provided.

Members of the Health Advocacy Project, part of the North Carolina Justice Center, will also be present to offer insurance advice.

For additional information, attendees can email info@sharethehealthfair.org.

21st Annual Unity Service at Mabel United Methodist Church, 1/15

All are invited to attend Mabel United Methodist Church’s Unity Service on Monday Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. (The church is located on Old 421 N. in Zionville.)

The event will feature the Junaluska Gospel Choir from the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church. The choir is directed by Danny Whittington.

Mike Mathis is the pastor of the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church, and Cindy Lunsford is the minister of Mabel United Methoodist Church. Both pastors will participate in the Unity Service.

Everyone is welcome and there will be a dessert reception following the event.

For more information, please call 828) 297-3568.

Opioid Forum Focuses On Employer Role, 1/16

Solving the opioid crisis takes a multidisciplinary approach

MORGANTON, NC (Jan. 2, 2018) – Nationally recognized healthcare benefits specialists, the North Carolina Attorney General, medical leaders, employers and educators will meet in Morganton on Jan. 16, 2018 for an open forum to address the opioid crisis impacting the region.

The event, which is free to the public, will take begin at 7:30 AM at the Burke Conference Center. The session is scheduled to adjourn at noon.

Presentations and discussions will center best practices for addressing the opioid crisis. Attendees will leave with a playbook that helps them implement smart reforms meant to reduce both supply and demand for opiates simultaneously.

Online registration is found at www.custombenefits.work, then by clicking on the tab at the top of the screen called “Substance Use & the Workplace Jan. Forum”.

Speakers will include Josh Stein, NC Attorney General, Mark Pew, Senior Vice President of PRIUM and The RxProfessor, Karen Kirkpatrick, owner of On Your Mark Consulting, Carl Schuessler, Managing Principal of BenefitStrategies, LLC and Mitigate Partners, LLC, and Cristy Gupton, President of Custom Benefits Solutions.

Gupton organized the event in coordination with Lisa Moore, Public Health Educator with the Burke County Health Department. The event is sponsored by Custom Benefits Solutions, Burke County, Carolina Healthcare System – Blue Ridge, and Burke Population Health Collaboration through a Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust grant.

“While it may be under the radar, an employer-sponsored health plan can be used to curtail and reverse the misuse of opiates for pain management,” Gupton said. “We will outline the relationship between health insurance and opiate use from a few different perspectives but focused on giving insights to the employer community.”

“This free session is designed for HR Professionals, CFOs or anyone who is otherwise responsible for providing employee benefits for their organization,” she said. “However, mental health providers, physicians, law enforcement, elected officials and any other interested party is welcome. Additionally, three hours of HRCI credit and CPE credit have been applied for. Other professionals will receive a certificate for their attendance that they may be able to use for CE credits.”

Custom Benefits Solutions is an employee benefits consulting firm serving western NC since 2006.

BoBfest: Regional Gathering of Amatuer Astronomers, 2/3

BoBfest is open to all who have an interest in astronomy!

BoBfest: Regional Gathering of Amateur Astronomers returns to Catawba Science Center on Saturday, February 3rd, 2018. Doors will open from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm. BoBfest is free and open to the public. The event will feature presentations, astrophotography displays, and door prizes. Vendors, exhibitors, and information about local events and facilities will be available, as well as the chance to engage with amateur and professional astronomers from the region.

Hickory Public Library and Catawba Science Center staff will be heading up family activities such as crafts and experiments related to astronomy. Attendees ranging from professional astronomers to those who simply have an interest in astronomy are welcome. Anyone looking into astronomy as a hobby is urged to come and ask questions of the more experienced astronomers.

The key note speakers at this year’s event will be Johnny Horne, Astrophotographer and Astrojournalist, speaking on Tales from Past Eclipses, and Charlie Warren, Managing Editor at Amateur Astronomy Magazine, speaking on the Importance of Amateur Astronomy. Author and photographer, Mark Marquette will also be presenting Starry Night Live. There will also be afternoon forums with different speakers covering a range of topics from astrophotography, to comets, and how to get started in astronomy. In addition to the key note speakers and various afternoon forums on astronomy topics, there will be solar observing available.

Tickets will be sold for a wide variety of door prizes for only $1 per ticket. Door prizes range from astronomy materials and merchandise, to telescopes, items from local businesses, and more! Since the event is free to the public, the money from the door prize donations will help fund the event and any interested vendors or door prize donors may contact bobfestastro@gmail.com. While BoBfest is free to everyone, participants are encouraged to pre-register online at www.catawbasky.org/bobfest. Pre-registrants will receive a free registration packet at the event.

For a more detailed schedule of the events, visit www.catawbasky.org/bobfest. Groucho’s Deli will have staff on hand till 10:00 am to take lunch orders from those who wish to purchase lunch and have it delivered. Special planetarium features, including children’s shows, star talks, and laser shows will be shown throughout the day every 45 minutes in the Millholland Planetarium. The Lucile Miller Observatory at Maiden Middle School in nearby Maiden, NC will be open for observing at 7:00 p.m. with members of the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club. BoBfest is presented by the Cleveland County Astronomical Society, Catawba Science Center, Hickory Public Library, and the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club.

Catawba Science Center is a nonprofit science and technology museum serving NC’s western Piedmont region. Special attractions include featured exhibits, a digital planetarium theater and a marine touch pool with live sharks and stingrays. A community asset and regional destination, Catawba Science Center is dedicated to changing lives and inspiring learning through science and wonder. Learn more at www.catawbascience.org. CSC is funded in part by the United Arts Fund of Catawba County. CSC is located in the Arts and Science Center of Catawba Valley, on the SALT Block, 243 3rd Avenue NE, Hickory 28601.

