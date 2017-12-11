Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, December 11, 2017 at 10:47 am

Friends of St. Matthews Christmas Celebration, 12/16

Date: Saturday Dec. 16, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 04:00 p.m.

Location: St. Matthews Church, Todd, NC

Come out to Todd on SAT, Dec. 16, 2-4pm and help decorate the chapel for the holidays! There will be tree trimming, ornament making for the kids, hot drinks and treats! There will also be a raffle drawing for a painting.

Coffee with the Curator, featuring “A History of Black Mountain College” , 12/12 Tuesday, December 12, 2017

11:00 am-12:00 pm Take a walk through the galleries with the Curator and get a behind-the-scenes look into “A History of Black Mountain College.” Guests are invited to converse and pose questions while enjoying complimentary cookies (courtesy of Appalachia Cookie Co.) and coffee (courtesy of Hatchet Coffee Co.) with the Curator at the Museum. Special thanks to our sponsors, Appalachia Cookie Company and Hatchet Coffee. Coffee with the Curator is complimentary with museum admission.

Thursday, December 14, 2017

6:00-7:30 pm

Come sing in Christmas with our wintertime sing-along! We’ll enjoy hot cider and treats while sharing carols and other Christmastime tunes! Our host, Saro Lynch-Thomason, will teach a few songs from English wassailing traditions, a practice going back to medieval times in which peasants would sing for cider, gifts and food at the homes of nobles. We will also sing carols collected from the Appalachian Mountains. Participants are welcome to bring seasonal songs good for singing in groups!

BRAHM’s galleries will be open until 7, and you are welcome to stroll through before caroling.

Admission is free, though donations are always appreciated!

Now through December 20th

High South Event Professionals and the Blowing Rock Art & History Museumare partnering with the Hospitality House this year to provide Christmas gifts for women and men taking shelter there this holiday season.

Help bring comfort to those taking shelter at the Hospitality House this season by participating in our Create Community Gift Drive. Provide everyday essentials by purchasing items on the Hospitality House Wish List and bring the unopened/unwrapped items to the High South Event Professionals holiday party. We will pack them in a holiday bag so they are ready to give. Gifts cards in small increments from Big Lots are also welcome.

Those interested in donating a gift from the wish list can bring drop off items at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum. Hours are Tuesday–Saturday, 10 am-5 pm.

Visit our website to see the full Wish List.

Legal Aid N.C. Clinic: Divorce, 12/21

Audience: Adults (18+)

Location: Watauga County Public Library – Meeting Room

The Watauga County Public Library would like to invite you to join Legal Aid of N.C. for a free do-it-yourself Divorce Clinic at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 21st.

At the Legal Aid of N.C. Divorce Clinic participants will watch a video that will explain the law and walk them through how to file a simple divorce action in court without the help of a lawyer. Participants will receive all the necessary legal forms and guidance for completing and filing them with the court on their own. They will have the chance to ask general questions of a volunteer attorney after the video. (Specific legal advice for individual cases is not provided at these clinics.)

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!

Click: http://www.legalaidnc.org/get- help/Pages/self-help-clinics/s imple-divorce-clinic.aspx

-OR-

Call 1-866-219-5262 to register.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 12/22

Audience: Adults (18+)

Location: Watauga County Public Library – Meeting Room

The Watauga County Public Library will be hosting a Blood Drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, December 22nd from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM.

To schedule an appointment, please call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or go online to http://www.redcrossblood.org/ and enter the zip code ”28607” and select ”Watauga County Library” to schedule yourself.

