Today’s Email Announcements

Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 9:04 am

Grandfather Mountain in December, 12/10 and 12/17

To Build a Fire

Date: 12-10-17

Time: 1pm

Location: Profile Trail (4198 Hwy 105 S.)

Fire is one of the cornerstones of human civilization that many of us take for granted in today’s modern lifestyle. Could you build a fire if necessary? Join a Park Ranger at Grandfather Mountain State Park to learn techniques on fire building and emergency fire starting for camping, heating or survival. Appropriate for age 7 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult and please leave pets at home.

Winter Tree Identification

Date: 12-17-17

Time: 1pm

Location: Profile Trail (4198 Hwy 105 S.)

Join a Ranger for a short hike along the Profile Trail to learn how to identify local trees without the aid of leaves.

Participants should be dressed for the weather conditions and are encouraged to bring field guides and binoculars. This hike is appropriate for all ages but please leave pets at home.

Monthly Torch Club Meeting, 12/11

Monday, December 11 at the Sagebrush Restaurant in Boone. Those arriving at 11:30 am may choose from a $10 menu and enjoy the presentation at noon . The topic this month involves climate change presented by retired ASU professor Harvard Ayers. Guests are welcome. Information: The monthly meeting of Torch:A Forum For Reasoned Discourse will beat the Sagebrush Restaurant in Boone. Those arriving atmay choose from a $10 menu and enjoy the presentation at. The topic this month involves climate change presented by retired ASU professor Harvard Ayers. Guests are welcome. Information: 828-264-8811

Changes to Medicare Part A and B for 2018 RALEIGH – The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have announced the changes to Medicare Parts A and B for 2018. Each year, Medicare costs are reexamined to determine if changes need to be made to deductibles, co-pays and out-of-pocket maximums. SHIIP, the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program, is available to Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers to help them understand how the coming changes will affect their coverage in 2018. Part B – Medical Insurance The standard Part B premium amount in 2018 will remain at $134 (or higher depending on your income). Some beneficiaries who were held harmless against Part B premium increases in prior years will have a Part B premium increase in 2018, but the premium increase will be offset by the increase in their Social Security benefits next year. The Part B deductible will remain at $183 in 2018. Part A – Hospital Insurance Hospitalization costs for Medicare beneficiaries will increase slightly in 2018. Hospitalization Costs 2017 2018 First 60 days $1,316 deductible $1,340 deductible Days 61-90 $329 per day $335 per day Days 91-150 $658 per day $670 per day Medicare will continue to pay 100 percent of approved costs for the first 20 days of Post-Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility Care. For Skilled Nursing Care between 21 and 100 days, the charge per day is $167.50 for 2018, an increase from the 2017 charge of $164.50. The premium for Medicare Part A will continue to be $0 for eligible beneficiaries. For those ineligible, the premium for Part A increased to $422 per month for those who worked fewer than 30 quarters, and $232 per month for those who worked between 30 and 40 quarters. –more– Medicare Supplement Plans The Standardized Medicare Supplement Plans in 2018 will increase for the out-of-pocket limit for Plan K at $5,240, and the out-of-pocket limit for Plan L at $2,620. The deductible for the Plan F Prime is increasing to $2,240. SHIIP, a division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance, can help answer any questions about Medicare costs and coverage over the phone or in person. Trained SHIIP counselors are available for free, unbiased counseling appointments in all 100 North Carolina counties. For more information, contact SHIIP at 1-855-408-1212 or visit www.ncshiip.com.

Brahm December Events, 12/7 and 12/8

Gift Shop Ribbon Cutting Friday, December 8, 2017

4:30-5:30 pm Join us for a ribbon cutting celebration at the NEW gift shop at BRAHM! While you’re there, be sure to do some holiday shopping! It’s a great opportunity to pick up something special for family or friends! Beer, wine & champagne will be provided – it’s a celebration! The gift shop features original art, local artisan pottery, paintings, photography, weavings, wood items, note cards and jewelry. The shop also offers a children’s section with books & creative kits, adult design books, beautiful glass art, several fun stocking stuffers and more! This event is co-hosted by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and BRAHM.

Meetings Board Of Trustees Of Appalachian State University, 12/7- 12/8 The Board of Trustees of Appalachian State University and its several committees will meet on Thursday and Friday, December 7 & 8, 2017, at the Plemmons Student Union (PSU) on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. Meetings will be held according to the following schedule: Thursday, December 7: 2:00 p.m. Academic Affairs Committee

Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room



2:00 p.m. Student Affairs Committee

Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room



3:00 p.m. Audit Committee

Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room



3:00 p.m. Business Affairs Committee

Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room



4:00 p.m. Athletics Committee

Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room Friday, December 8: 8:00 a.m. Trustees’ Breakfast with Chancellor Everts

Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room 9:00 a.m. Board of Trustees

Room 420 – Parkway Ballroom

Comments

comments