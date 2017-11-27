Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, November 27, 2017 at 9:24 am

The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild Quilting Meeting, 12/7

The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, December 7th, at 11:30 AM. We are having our Christmas luncheon at the Grace Lutheran Church, 115 King Street(caddy corner to the Daniel Boone Inn). The Church is allowing us to use their kitchen. The Guild will provide a ham and soft drinks and the members will bring a side dish, salad or desert. Over the past few months we have prepared kits for “jelly roll” quilts. Many of the members have taken them and are participating in a “jelly roll” challenge. There will be prizes for a variety of categories. Come meet new quilters and join the fun of judging the quilts. If you have a quilt you would like to show to the group bring it for show-and-tell. Call 828-295-6148 if you have any questions.

A Doublewide, Texas Christmas, 12/1- 12/3

Johnson County Community Theatre is proud to present the Tennessee premier of the new Jones, Hope and Wooten comedy… A DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS CHRISTMAS!! It will be performed at historic Heritage Hall in Mountain

City, TN on Dec. 1- Dec. 2 @ 7:00 p.m. and Dec. 3 @ 3:00 p.m. Call 423-727-7444 for tickets or more information.

Winter Exhibition Celebration at BRAHM, 11/30

Comments

comments