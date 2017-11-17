Today’s Email Announcements

Published Friday, November 17, 2017 at 12:03 pm

The Walker Center presents “Christmas with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound,” 12/1

WILKESBORO, N.C. – Kick off the holiday season at the Walker Center with “Christmas with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound” on Friday, December 1, 2017. From its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of Southern Gospel music. The group has traveled the world, offering energy, excitement, and encouragement through its powerful brand of gospel music. This show will feature EHSS singing Christmas hymns and traditional Christmas songs.

From concerts in Latvia and India to South Africa and New Zealand, events all around North America, TV appearances on ESPN with NASCAR, and multiple NBA appearances singing our National Anthem, Signature Sound is a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures.

As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary Southern gospel quartet The Cathedrals helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Along with many appearances through the years with the widely regarded Gaither Homecoming Tour, his goal was soon accomplished and then some as EHSS quickly gained an international platform in gospel music, received a Grammy nomination, and GMA Dove Award.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and doors will open at 7 p.m. This performance is sponsored by Brame Huie Pharmacy.

A limited number of tickets are available for this performance. Advance purchase tickets for this performance are $39 and $37 for seniors; individual ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of show. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260, email walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu or visit www.walkercenteronline.org. And be sure to follow the Walker Center on Facebook.

The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being this region’s primary venue for cultural experiences and to serving as the preferred gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets and parties for our community.

The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100% Tobacco Free.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.

Alta Vista Gallery Annual Christmas Open House, 11/25

Please bring friends and come celebrate with us on Saturday, Nov. 25, at our Annual Christmas Open House, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The gallery will be decorated for Christmas, and we’ll have refreshments, including homemade sausage balls and Christmas cookies, wines, hot cider, and other goodies. This is our way of saying THANK YOU for letting us serve you for 27 years!

The gallery will be showing a variety of canvas sizes, ranging from 30 x 40 inches down to 6 by 6 inches, small enough to sit on a tabletop easel or inside bookshelves — small sizes to give as GIFTS!

Other GIFT IDEAS include: Locally made stained glass by Julie Neal; Mangum and New Day Pottery; locally handmade jewelry and painted silk scarves by Alice Vines; Motawi Fine Art Tiles; art prints, puzzles, notecards and Christmas cards by acclaimed folk artist Will Moses, heir to Grandma Moses; and He Gave Me Barn Cats, the debut novel of the gallery owner. (www.MariaSantomassoHyde.com)

View images of paintings on the gallery’s page on Facebook and at www.altavistagallery.com. For info, call the gallery at (828) 963-5247.

“The open house falls on the same day as Small Business Saturday, which celebrates local shops that offer unique items not in the ‘Big Box’ stores―the kind of shops where you’re greeted by the owner, who often knows your name…and Alta Vista Gallery embodies all of this,” says owner Maria Santomasso-Hyde.

Alta Vista Gallery is located only 10 minutes from Boone or Banner Elk, NC, in a National Register historic farmhouse at 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis — between Mast Farm Inn and Mast Store Annex. For a map and directions, visitwww.altavistagallery.com.

Alta Vista Gallery shows over 100 artists in all media, specializing in mountain landscapes. The gallery hosts receptions on the 4th Sat. of each month, from June through Nov., as part of the “Tour d’Art.”

Comments

comments