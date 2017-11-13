Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, November 13, 2017 at 10:11 am

Penny Seymour Ministries, 11/18

PENNY SEYMOUR MINISTRIES is a non-profit ministry, dedicated to showing the love of Christ locally and throughout the World. Some of our projects include: preaching crusades in India (where we support a local orphanage and a bible college), helping to dig wells in Africa, and most recently providing much needed supplies to the hurricane victims in Dominica.

For many years one of our passions has been the Appalachian Mountains. Having ministered at many churches throughout the region, we have realized that there is often great, yet unrecognized need. Because of this, ten years ago we started making annual trips to various counties in the mountains. To date, we have been to the mountains of Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

We collect donated items year round and transport them by tractor trailer to the area that we have pray fully chosen. We arrive on Friday afternoon, unload and prepare to open to the public on Saturday morning. All items aboard our truck are distributed free of charge to anyone who comes, and no identification or income verification is required.

Our truck always has an array of items, including: clothing (men’s, women’s, and children’s), shoes, furniture, appliances, household items, coats, linens, and more.

This year we have chosen Boone County, NC and the surrounding areas. We will be located at MOUNTAINEER HEATING & COOLING; 220 Postal St.; Boone, NC 28607. We will open to the public on Saturday, November 18th at 9:00 a.m. All items will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

We greatly appreciate all donations.

Benefit Concert for the Pioneer Christian Hospital in the Republic of Congo, 11/17

The benefit concert to be held at Baird’s Creek Presbyterian Church on Friday, November 17, 2017 is from from 7:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Please come out to support Faith Barry, along with the Hayes Graduate Ensemble, at Baird’s Creek Presbyterian Church!

This event, featuring two classical works of Mozart and Beethoven, is a fundraiser to support Pioneer Christian Hospital in the Republic of Congo, where Faith’s sisters Esther and Kate currently are working! No Charge. Donations gratefully accepted.

The True Meaning of Pictures: Shelby Lee Adams’ Appalachia, 11/16 Thursday, November 16, 2017

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

$5 students with ID, seniors, active military, EBT cardholders, $7 general admission Also, be sure to pick up your ticket early, and take it to Bistro Roca for 10% of your meal before the film! An audience favorite at Sundance, The True Meaning of Pictures is an introduction to the work of photographer Shelby Lee Adams. Born in Eastern Kentucky, Adams has devoted 30 years of his life to visiting and making portraits of families living in Appalachia, those who have been misrepresented in the media and derogatorily referred to as “hillbillies.” A provocative exploration of Appalachian life, The True Meaning of Pictures also delves into the controversy that surrounds Adams’ work, with hot debate amongst the critics, and revealing commentary from his friends and subjects. It makes us question the meaning of art itself, and along the way, we get to know both Adams and the extraordinary people who stand in front of his camera. To lead a discussion about the film, we will be joined by renowned documentary photographer Ralph Burns.

Coffee with the Curator: Comic Stripped, 11/14

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Take a walk through the galleries with guest curator Tom Hanchett and get a behind-the-scenes look into “Comic Stripped: A Revealing Look at Southern Stereotypes in Cartoons.” Guests are invited to converse and pose questions while enjoying complimentary cookies (courtesy of Appalachia Cookie Co.) and coffee (courtesy of Hatchet Coffee Co.) with the curator at the Museum. The exhibition was created by the Levine Museum of the New South, Charlotte, North Carolina and made possible by a generous grant from the RLJ Companies. Coffee with the Curator is complimentary with museum admission.

