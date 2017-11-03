Today’s Email Announcements

Published Friday, November 3, 2017 at 10:29 am

By Popular Demand, Asheville On Tap Returns, 11/11

Festival to Feature Over 100 American Craft Beers from 50+ Breweries

Asheville, NC (November 2, 2017) – Asheville On Tap is bringing you more than 100 craft beers from over 50 breweries on November 11, 2017 at the U.S. Cellular Center.

Asheville On Tap is dedicated to showcasing specialty beers and craft breweries from around the country including local brews and new releases. This year’s event will feature styles from Green Man Brewery, Boojum Brewing Co, Lazy Hiker Brewing Co, Wicked Weed Brewing and more, while also delivering authentic, craft beer-focused experiences filled with live music, great vendors, and delicious food.

“We are excited to return to Ashville for our second annual Asheville On Tap craft beer festival as we continue to build upon the success and excitement of last year’s event,” stated Brittany Gilman, Marketing Manager of America On Tap Craft Beer Festivals. “Asheville’s love for craft beer is contagious and we’re honored to be able to provide an outlet for the community to come together and enjoy a day overflowing with fun, while celebrating our appreciation for craft beer.”

The Asheville On Tap event will take place at the U.S. Cellular Center from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. with special VIP early-access admission at 12:30 p.m. Throughout the event festival goers will enjoy live music from local musician, Adam Pitts. Attendees can also peruse and interact with vendor booths & activations, such as the local Hazel Twenty mobile boutique, a live podcast from Brewpon and a Rugged & Refined Experience presented by Men’s Journal and Oris Swiss Made Watches.

The full beer list has been released on the website and tickets are selling quickly. Limited VIP tickets remain, which include early admission to the event, a food voucher and a commemorative hat. Also new this year is group ticket pricing, which offers 10 tickets for the price of eight tickets, available for both the VIP and General Admission sessions. Prices subject to change. For more information, and to purchase tickets to the Asheville On Tap event, please visit us at AshevilleOnTapBeerFest.com.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare Media, Inc. is an integrated and diversified media and entertainment and digital marketing services company that owns and operates market leading radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States, delivering national scale and expertise to the communities it serves on a local level. The Company owns and operates 309 radio stations, over 325 search engine and mobile-optimized local websites in 66 small and mid-sized U.S. markets, making Townsquare the third largest owner of radio stations in the United States by number of radio stations owned, and approximately 650 live events. The Company supplements its local offerings with the nationwide reach of our owned, operated and affiliated music and entertainment websites, which, on a combined basis, attracted one of the largest audiences among music-focused digital advertising networks as of September 2015 as well as certain large scale live events. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com.

Boone Sunrise Rotary Citrus Fundraiser, Now Through 11/10

Proceeds support local teachers and the Boone Veteran”s Memorial.

This goes to help supply teachers with grants, and goes towards a fund that will help build the Boone Veteran’s Memorial.

Each year, juicy citrus fruits are sold. One hundred percent of proceeds go toward various funds that make our world a better place.

It’s a win-win, your purchase supports a good cause, and you receive something tasty to eat in return.

Purchasing fruit is easier than ever this year, visit our website: https://shop.floridaindianrivergroves.com/ecommerce/729293

Orders may be placed through November 10th.

Estimated pick-up days: Nov. 14- Nov. 17

Thank you in advance for supporting these great projects in our community.

Life on the Appalachian Trail: A Stephenson Center for Appalachia Lecture, 11/9 BANNER ELK, N.C. — Have you ever thought about hiking the Appalachian Trail? Byron Browne, a photographer and teacher based in Asheville, North Carolina, is one of the few who has successfully completed a “thru-hike” of the AT. Browne will be speaking about his Appalachian Trail project titled Ghost Smoke Slowly Rises—Life on the Appalachian Trail as part of the Stephenson Center for Appalachia lecture series on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m in the Lees-McRae Cannon Student Center’s King-Shivell Gallery. Through photography and writing, Browne catalogued the joys and struggles of living day-to-day in the woods over the course of his hike from Georgia to Maine. His lecture will provide an opportunity for those in attendance to ask questions about living as a thru-hiker and artist on the trail. Stephenson Center lectures are free and open to the public. For more information, contact King-Shivell Gallery Director, Michael Iauch, at iauchm@lmc.edu. The Travelers Institute Will Host Every Second Matters℠ Symposium Series, 11/7 WHAT: The Travelers Institute will host its Every Second Matters℠ symposium series, which convenes public and private sector professionals for a discussion on the dangers of driving while distracted, and how to promote safe driving behaviors. The event will be held in collaboration with the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina; the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center at Appalachian State; NC Vision Zero; Gamma Iota Sigma fraternity; the National Safety Council and the Road to Zero Coalition. New data on driver distraction will be released including: According to the 2017 Travelers Risk Index, 10 percent of respondents to the survey said they have gotten into an accident from their own distracted driving.

23 percent of respondents said they have had an accident due to someone else’s distracted driving.

Three in 10 people surveyed said they have had a near-miss (almost got into an accident) due to their own distracted driving. WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 5:15 p.m. Registration and networking 5:45 p.m. Dinner program Click for more event information. WHERE: Appalachian State University, Plemmons Student Union Solarium, 263 Locust Street, Boone, N.C. 28608 WHO: Keynote Address Joe Adelmann, Co-Founder & VP of Operations of TrueMotion, a technology company that developed the Mojo application, which incentivizes safe driving Panel Discussion Joan Woodward, Executive Vice President, Public Policy, Travelers; and President of the Travelers Institute Jenny Burke, Senior Director of Advocacy, National Safety Council Daniel Findley, Senior Research Associate, Institute for Transportation Research and Education Pete Gulbrandsen, Vice President of National Auto at Travelers Aubie Knight, Chief Executive Officer, Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina North Carolina Ski Areas Association’s Gold Card Takes You Places, 11/1 North Carolina Ski Areas Association Banner Elk, North Carolina – Wednesday, November 1, 2017 – Skiers and riders can take their pick of where and when to ski or ride in North Carolina with the purchase of the state association’s Gold Card. But they’re going fast; only 25% of the available one-hundred NCSAA Gold Cards remain for sale for the approaching winter season. Throughout the winter season, regardless of holidays or weekends the North Carolina Gold Card gives pass holders access to each of the State’s six resort’s. That means unrestricted slope access during all available sessions to Cataloochee Ski Area, Sapphire Valley Ski Area, Beech Mountain Resort, Appalachian Ski Mtn., Wolf Ridge Ski Resort, and Sugar Mountain Resort. The exclusive pass is limited to one-hundred pass holders per season and is available for $865 each. For more information or to purchase a NCSAA Gold Card visit the website; or call 828-898-4521 Mondaythrough Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Comments

comments