Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, October 30, 2017 at 10:15 am

Governor Roy Cooper Declares November to be North Carolina College Application Month

North Carolina College Application Month Offers Extra Help for High School Seniors

RALEIGH, N.C. (October 2017) – Governor Roy Cooper has declared Saturday, Oct. 28 – Friday, Nov. 24 College Application Month (CAM). North Carolina CAM is an annual, statewide event designed to support high school seniors in completing three important college enrollment steps: Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), Residency Determination Service (RDS) and college applications. CAM is sponsored by College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) and the Carolinas Association of Collegiate Registrars & Admissions Officers (CACRAO). During this college-access event, high school seniors will be able to get additional help with their college applications through CFNC.org. Schools can register to be a part of CAM at CFNC.org/CAM.

The college preparation events kick off with FAFSA Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. In addition, many students this year will also be using the new Residency Determination Service (RDS), which provides a single, centralized determination of residency for the student to determine eligibility for in-state tuition and state grants. The residency determination will go hand-in-hand with the college application process, and is an important part of this year’s CAM.

Week 1: Starting with FAFSA Day on Oct. 28, and continuing throughout the first week of November, school officials will be promoting College Application Month to graduating seniors. Students are encouraged to make sure that they can access their CFNC accounts and reset their passwords, if necessary, during the early weeks of this process, before they begin working on RDS or their college applications.

Week 2: In the second week of November or earlier in conjunction with completing the FAFSA, students should go to www.NCresidency.org to request a determination of in-state residency for tuition purposes and state grant eligibility through RDS. FAFSA and RDS require much of the same information, and it will save time if students complete them together. Students also should have downloaded their Checklist for College from CFNC.org to ensure they have all the necessary information in hand to complete their applications and prepare for college.

Week 3: The third week in November is when participating North Carolina colleges and universities will waive application fees; a number of North Carolina colleges and universities have agreed to accept College Board, ACT and NACAC fee waivers, while some have waived the application fee completely. This popular, money-saving week begins on Nov. 13, and students may submit their applications anytime throughout the week before 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

Week 4: The final week of November will be used for application follow ups.

“This year, we are thrilled with the Governor’s support of our efforts to boost college access in our state and expand this event from College Application Week to College Application Month,” says Tenika McMillan, CAM Coordinator. “This college access event can be tremendously beneficial for students — they just need an account on CFNC.org to participate. There will be counselors, support staff and volunteers available throughout the month to aid students during the application process.”

CFNC assists students and families as they plan, apply and pay for college. To access additional resources and information, learn more about CFNC and to prepare for College Application Month, visit CFNC.org/CAM.

About CFNC

College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) is a free service of the State of North Carolina provided by a collaboration of Pathways (the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the N.C. Community College System, the N.C. Independent Colleges and Universities, and The University of North Carolina System), the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, and College Foundation, Inc. CFNC promotes access to North Carolina higher education and assists students with education planning, career planning, and applying and paying for college.

CFNC offers resources toll-free at 1-866-866-CFNC and at CFNC.org

Meeting Notice for the North Carolina Native Plant Society-Blue Ridge Chapter, 11/8





Hi Folks,

Wednesday November 8th (Second Wednesday ) at the Holiday Inn Express, 6:30 and we’ll start the meeting at 7:00 . Our monthly meeting will be held on(Second) at the Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The meeting room will open atand we’ll start the meeting at The program is “Common Native Bees” and will be presented by Ecologist Nancy Adamson. Nancy works with the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Greensboro, NC. Join us to learn about common native bees we can support by protecting and planting pollinator habitat on farm lands and in community and home landscapes. Nancy’s program will highlight nesting habits to help you in supporting these diverse native pollinators. As we have done in the past we will be taking Nancy out for dinner before the meeting and welcome members to join us. We will be going to Mint Indian Restaurant at 5PM. If you are interested in joining the group for dinner please contact me. We will limit it to the first 6 folks that respond.

Regards,

Mark Rose, Chapter Chairman

