Today’s Email Announcements

If you are looking for a safe way to spend Halloween, sheltered from ghosts and goblins, come to Lees-McRae College for a poetry reading by English professor, Melissa Mercer, as part of the Stephenson Center for Appalachia Lecture Series. Mercer will read her work starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 in Cannon Student Center’s Evans Auditorium. Mercer, who is also the director of learning systems and research at Lees-McRae, earned her MFA in Creative Writing and Poetry from West Virginia University where she won the Russell MacDonald Creative Writing Award in Poetry for two years running. She has published a poetry book, Saint of the Partial Apology this year, and several chapbooks, Star-Blind in the Family of Fortune Keepers, My Own Strange Beast, and Storm Was Her Voice. Her second full-length poetry book, Knock, will be available next year. “We invite everyone to join us for an evening with this talented young poet. Her work evokes strong emotions through vivid imagery that is sure to enlighten and entertain you,” Director of the Stephenson Center for Appalachia, Dr. Michael Joslin, said. Stephenson Center lectures are free and open to the public. For information, contact Michael Joslin at joslin@lmc.edu. Greenway Baptist Peewee Basketball Sign-Up Open Now – 12/3 Greenway Baptist Peewee Basketball sign ups are underway! 1st-4th grade boys and girls are admitted. Sign ups are available on greenwaybaptist.com, and in person at our church office on 880 Greenway Rd. Sign ups have already started and are available until December 3rd. WCEA and the Watauga Humane Society Adoption Event, Sponsored by S.N.I.P.S. 10/31 On Tuesday, October 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., join us for a day of fun and woofs! We will have candy, dog treats, a S.N.I.P.S. craft table, and an opportunity to donate pet food. 610 State Farm Rd, STE A Boone, NC 28607 Call 828) 264- 0042 for more information. Children’s Book Author Visits ASU and Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Speaks on the Uses of Fantasy, 10/29 When twelve year old Kinchen, an Islander, discovers her younger brother Pip has been taken by the Raft King, she is furious and determined to rescue him. Pip has face blindness and has always been protected by his sister, but he also has a special gif that makes him valuable to the Raft King: he can talk to fish. Thus begins Heather Bouwman’s acclaimed middle-grade children’s novel A Crack in the Sea, (Putnam/Penguin Random House, 2017). What follows is an adventure involving a world parallel to our own but peopled by characters whose lives intersect with some very painful real history. There is also a glimpse of Amelia Earhart and sea monsters in love. Author Bouwman is visiting Boone for the Children’s Literature Symposium at Appalachian State University and will be speaking at the Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (381 E. King Street) on Sunday, October 29th at 11 am. Why We Need Fantasy” Sunday, October 29. The well-reviewed novel combines stories of characters grappling with historical tragedies including the murder of enslaved Africans on the Dutch ship the Vong in 1781 and Vietnamese boat people escaping the fall of Saigon in 1978 with a fantasy involving a “Second World” parallel to our own. In a genre often criticized for being overwhelmingly white, A Crack in the Sea “touches on sensitive and tragic moments in history and gives them fantastical remediation for a provocative, immersive read” (Kirkus). Bouwman will visit Banner Elk and Bethel Elementary Schools on Thursday and Friday and speak with authors authors Allan Wolf, Alan Gratz, and storyteller Donna Washington at the Children’s Literature Symposium in the Reich College of Education on Saturday, October 28 and will participate in a book signing at 3:05. For more information on the symposium, see https://imc.library.appstate.e du/symposium . Bouwman will discuss why “Fantasy stories—fairy tales, mythology, dystopian tales, and fantasy novels of all kinds—can force us to see the world in a new way and help us to develop empathy” as part of the 11 am Sunday morning service at Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. She’ll argue that “fantasy stories can give us tools to resist oppression and to question the status quo. . . . I’ll offer some thoughts on how we can take fantasy back to the real world—and why we’d want to.” For more information about the church, see http://www.buuf.net/. Watauga County Gospel Singing, 10/28 WHERE: Mountain Dale Baptist Church Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, NC Pastor B Eric Cornett WHEN: October 28, 2017 6:00 p.m. Clint Cornett – CONTACT:Clint Cornett – 828-297-3270 The Walker Center presents “Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage” on Friday, 11/10 WILKESBORO, N.C. – “Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage” brings an unprecedented live experience, exploding with heart-pounding music, passionate romance, and sensationally sexy dancing, to the Walker Center on Friday, November 10, 2017. Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent, young spirits from different worlds who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives. On vacation with her older sister and parents, Baby shows little interest in the resort activities. Instead, she discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles upon the staff quarters during an all-night dance party in full swing. Baby’s life is about to change forever when she is thrown into the deep end as Johnny’s leading lady both on-stage and off with breathtaking consequences. “Dirty Dancing” features hit songs “Hungry Eyes,” “Hey Baby,” “Do You Love Me?” and the heart-stopping “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” You will laugh; you will cry; you will want to dance; and you will have the time of your life! Showtime is 8:00 p.m. and doors will open at 7:30 p.m. This performance is sponsored by Wells Fargo. A limited number of tickets are available for this performance. Advance purchase tickets for this performance are $48 and $46 for seniors; individual ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of show. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260, emailwalker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu or visit www.walkercenteronline.org. And be sure to follow the Walker Center on Facebook.

National Parks at the Crossroads, 11/2

Thursday, November 2 5:30 pm Evelyn Johnson Memorial Meeting Room Watauga County Public Library 140 Queen Street, Boone, NC 28607

Join Jeff Hunter of the National Parks Conservation Association for a talk on the future of America’s National Parks. Jeff Hunter is the Asheville-based North Carolina Program Manager for National Parks Conservation Association. Jeff grew up in the lower Hudson Valley of New York State where he learned to hike, fish and forage. He has a B.A. In Environmental Studies from SUNY Empire State College. Seventeen years ago, a 2167-mile walk of the Appalachian Trail served as a catalyst for leaving a 20-year career in telecommunications. Since then, Hunter has worked on conservation and recreation projects throughout the southeast and in the west. Prior to joining NPCA, Jeff and his wife Caara lived in California’s Eastern Sierra where Sage Grouse habitat restoration was the focus of his work. Call the Library at (828) 254-8784, Extension 2, for directions or other information.

