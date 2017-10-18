Today’s Email Announcements

Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 9:49 am

Cyclocross Returns to Historic Patterson School Campus, 10/28

Cyclocross is returning to the Patterson School in Happy Valley for its 3rd consecutive year on Saturday, October 28th. Over 400 racers from NC and surrounding states will compete in the race, hosted by the Fiets Maan Racing Team presented by GRAVA Bikes of Lenoir. The race is a family-friendly event and free to spectators. It is the first event in the 14-race NC Cyclocross (NCCX) Series, which is entering its 21st season. The Patterson School race is the first of two race days over the weekend in the High Country, with racing in Boone on Sunday at the High Country Fairgrounds.

Cyclocross is off-road bicycle racing. Racers compete on a short circuit, typically about a mile and a half long and including grass , gravel and trail. Races very from 30 to 60 minutes, with racers completing around 5 to 10 laps. Courses have technical features that require racers to dismount and run with their bikes over barriers, through sand or mud, and up short, steep hills – making it an exciting spectator sport. In addition to hosting the race, Fiets Maan Raching is designing and setting up the course on the campus, and it will feature stairs, a sand pit, and plenty of hills. The layout of the course will provide excellent vantage points for spectators to see large sections of the race.

A portion of the race proceeds will benefit Patterson School Foundation’s restoration of the historic buildings on campus. Racing will begin at 10am and run until 5pm. There will be 14 USA Cycling sanctioned races, with categories available for first-time racers. There will also be a free youth race at noon. Racers from 5 to 70 will compete, including professional races with equal prize money for both men and women. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Campus address is 4646 Patterson School Drive, Lenoir, NC – 9 miles north of Lenoir on Highway 268. More information can be found at the 2016 Patterson CX Race Facebook page and at www.nccyclocross.com

Small Business Bootcamp, 10/25

Audience: Adults (18+)

Location: Watauga County Public Library – Meeting Room

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in association with the Watauga County Public Library invite you to join David Waechter for a “Small Business Bootcamp” class on Wednesday, October 25th from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Description:

Geared towards those wanting to start their own business, local entrepreneur and former Small Business Center Director David Waechter teaches the basics of getting your business off the ground. This 3 hour session discusses the topics that you need to be aware of. Topics in this course include: *How to name your business and why your business name is so important. *Registering your business with Secretary of State. *How to obtain your LLC, Sole Proprietorship, or Incorporation *How to find the proper tax forms. *How to obtain your tax ID or your EIN (Employer Identification Number) from the IRS. *How to set up a Business Checking account and credit card. *How to find what licenses and permits you need to get started. *Renting a space – things to consider. *Easy and cheap marketing to start NOW. *Sales and Service. *Bookkeeping absolutely must do’s. More in-depth classes will be offered in the future that discuss a majority of these topics in more detail.

Registration is required!

To register, please visit: https://www.ncsbc.net/workshop .aspx?ekey=70370016

Questions? Please call Ben Willis (828) 726-2615

Legal Aid N.C. Clinic: Health Care Power Of Attorney / Living Will, 10/24

Audience: Adults (18+)

Location: Watauga County Public Library – Meeting Room

The Watauga County Public Library would like to invite you to join Legal Aid of N.C. for a free do-it-yourself Health Care Power Of Attorney / Living Will Clinic at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24th.

At the Legal Aid of N.C. Health Care Power Of Attorney / Living Will Clinic participants will watch a video that will instruct them how to complete a Health Care Power of Attorney and/or Living Will document without the help of a lawyer. Participants will receive all the necessary legal forms and guidance for completing and filing them on their own. They will have the chance to ask general questions of a volunteer attorney after the video. (Specific legal advice for individual cases is not provided at these clinics.)

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!

Click: http://www.legalaidnc.org/get- help/Pages/self-help-clinics/h ealth-care-powers-of-attorney- and-living-wills-clinic.aspx

-OR-

Call 1-866-219-5262 to register

Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) presents Beauty Lou and the Country Beast, 10/21

Audiences of all ages will get a fresh look at an old favorite this Saturday October, 21 at 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm, when the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) and more than 50 local students present BEAUTY LOU AND THE COUNTRY BEAST at the Ashe Civic Center. The story, set in the American West, also features the Beast, Beauty Lou and her six sisters, her Imaginary Friend, her dog Fleabite Clyde, farmhands Slim and Dusty, the neighborly Country Folk and the Barnyard Critters.

Tickets are $16 adults and $5 students and may be purchased at the Ashe Arts Center or by phone at 336-846-2787. The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency is presented the Ashe County Arts Council, the Ashe County Little Theatre and the Ashe Civic Center. For more information, call the Ashe County Arts Council at 336-846-2787.

