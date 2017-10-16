Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, October 16, 2017 at 11:16 am

FAFSA Day is October 28 at Campuses Across North Carolina, 10/28

Students Can Get Assistance Applying for Financial Aid on FAFSA Day.

Raleigh, N.C. (October 2017) – FAFSA Day is a statewide, college-access event taking place at sites across North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 28. During this free event, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon at most locations, students can get assistance filling out their FAFSA form from qualified financial aid administrators and financial aid specialists.

FAFSA Day is organized by College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC), the North Carolina Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and the State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU). Pre-registration is strongly encouraged; visit CFNC.org/FAFSADay or call 866-866-CFNC (2362) toll-free to find a location near you and register. Be sure to carefully check the time and date of the event, as it may differ between locations. Six sites will be offering FAFSA Day on an alternate date. These include North Carolina Wesleyan College (Oct. 21), West Charlotte High School (Oct.21), Charlotte Mecklenburg Library (Oct.26), Winston-Salem State University (Nov. 4), North Carolina Central University (Nov. 4) and Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro (Nov. 16).

Completing the FAFSA is the first step toward getting financial aid for college or career school. Many states and colleges use the FAFSA to determine students’ eligibility for state and school aid. Through FAFSA, students can gain access to their share of more than $120 billion in loans, grants and work-study funds. However, a student must complete and submit a FAFSA form to qualify for any of the money.

“The process of applying for financial aid can be overwhelming, but FAFSA Day is a great opportunity for students to get the help they need to succeed,” says Mary Lindsaye Boyd with CFNC. “Parents are also encouraged to attend the event and support their student through the process. We would love for all students who are looking to attend college next fall to visit CFNC.org/FAFSADay to find the campus nearest them, and join us for this event.”

Students should come prepared for FAFSA Day with the following:

Each student and one of their parents will need an Federal Student Aid Identification (FSA ID), which can be obtained at FSAID.ed.gov. FSA IDs can be obtained in advance. The student and parent need their FSA IDs to submit the FAFSA.
Students and parents should bring their 2016 tax information. Most participants are able to use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool to get the necessary tax information, but if those tax forms are unavailable, having a 2016 1040 tax form or a W-2 will be helpful.
A parent and the student will need to sign the completed FAFSA form before submitting the form.
The CFNC Call Center is hosting FAFSA Tuesdays each Tuesday in October to encourage students and parents to call with questions about FAFSA completion. For more help on planning, applying and paying for college, students can always contact the CFNC Call Center at 1-800-866-CFNC (2362), from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. In addition, students can receive help completing their FAFSA from the State Employees’ Credit Union during the month of November. Schedule an appointment by calling your local SECU branch.

Once the FAFSA is completed, students and parents are encouraged to go ahead and go through the Residency Determination Service (RDS), new this year, at ncresidency.org. RDS requires much of the same information as the FAFSA and is an important component to financial aid because it determines eligibility for in-state tuition and state grants.

With helpful information such as lists of grant, scholarship and loan requirements, virtual campus tours and information on North Carolina’s 529 savings plan, CFNC is the state’s leading resource where students can get help planning, applying and paying for college. For more information, visit CFNC.org.

 

Third Annual Smoking in the Foothills Barbecue Competition and Festival, 10/20

As the leaves turn gold and the mountain air cools, the pit masters will don their aprons and start up their smokers on October 20th at the third annual Smoking in the Foothills Barbecue Competition and Festival. Going on October 20th and 21st in Historic Downtown Lenoir, North Carolina, the festival will feature live music, an exciting Cornhole Tournament, a Poker Run and tons of fun and barbecue for the entire family.

Teams will compete for the Grand Champion title at this world class Barbecue competition, sanctioned by The Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS). Two-time Grand Champion winners, Wolf’s Revenge, are back again this year. Will another champion rise up?

Smoking In The Foothills is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, committed to raising money for charitable organizations. All net proceeds will go to The Helping Hands Clinic and The Wig Bank of Caldwell County this year.

“Just trying to make our corner of the world a little bit better, one barbecue plate at a time.”

The event opens to the public at 5 PM and closes at 10:30 PM on Friday October 20th, and 10 AM to 10:30 PM on Saturday October 21st, in Downtown Lenoir.

For more information about the festival like a full schedule of events, visit their website at smokinginthefoothills.com and follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/Smokinginthefoothills/.

CONTACT: 
 
 
 
Inaugural High Country Walk for Breast Cancer, 10/28
The Inaugural High Country Walk for Breast Cancer is the first event for the Foundation to be held Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 9:00 am in downtown Blowing Rock. 
 
The walk/run will be a 5K fun event, with turnoffs for a 1,2, and 3K walk. We will begin at the American Legion building in Blowing Rock and continue as follows:
  • Walk around perimeter of Mayview Lake to DAVANT Field
  • Laurel Lane to Wonderland Trail Mayview to Wonderland Trail
  • On to Laurel Lane, back to the DAVANT Field, to Mayview Lake, and finish the race at the American Legion Building.
All money raised will remain in the High Country to help individuals and families in our local community.
 
Adults: $20.00, Children (5-17): $10.00. Under 5: Free

 

A Local Food Dinner with Ronni Lundy & Friends at The New Public House & Hotel, 10/27

On Friday, October 27th, the High Country community is invited to an evening with James Beard award-winning author Ronni Lundy and Appalachian chefs John Dean of The New Public House in Blowing Rock, NC, and Shelley Cooper of Dancing Bear Lodge in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.

Cooper and Dean’s locally-sourced dinner​ will showcase dishes featured in Lundy’s book Victuals, the James Beard Foundation’s 2017 Cookbook of the Year. Victuals presents a tapestry of stories, photographs, and recipes that chronicles the dynamic evolution of Appalachian Foodways and profiles up-and-coming Appalachian chefs.

The dinner kicks off the 2017 Food Summit, a gathering of scholars, farmers, and food lovers, organized around the theme “Dynamic Traditions, Resourceful Communities.” The Summit will take place on Saturday, October 28th 2017, at Appalachian State University’s Plemmons Student Union in the Parkway Ballroom. Funds raised through the dinner will go to support Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s work to strengthen our local food system through programs like the High Country Food Summit.

 
Please see the attached press release and share it with your network. Attached are also several photos that you may use. 
 

Coffee with the Curator, featuring “Romare Bearden”, 10/17

Tuesday, October 17, 2017
11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Take a walk through the galleries with the Curator, and special guest Jerald Melberg, and get a behind-the-scenes look into “Romare Bearden / Li’l Dan the Drummer Boy: A Civil War Story.” Guests are invited to converse and pose questions while enjoying complimentary cookies (courtesy of Appalachia Cookie Co.) and coffee (courtesy of Hatchet Coffee Co.) with the Curator at the Museum. The exhibition is courtesy of Jerald Melberg Gallery and the Romare Bearden Foundation.

Coffee with the Curator is complimentary with museum admission.
 

Who the #$&% is Jackson Pollock?, 10/19

Thursday, October 19, 2017
7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
High Country Home Movie Day, 10/22Join us for the second annual Home Movie Day of the High Country! Home Movie Day is a nationwide movement that celebrates amateur filmmaking and provides the opportunity for individuals and families to see and share their own home movies with a community audience.

Filmmaker Harry Moses offers humorous and revealing insight into the art authentication process in America by documenting the remarkable tale of a seventy-three-year-old former long haul trucker who was snubbed by the art establishment after purchasing a Jackson Pollock painting for five dollars at a local thrift shop. When Teri Horton purchased a painting by one of the twentieth century’s most respected abstract expressionist artists, she never suspected that she would find herself struggling against some of the most powerful figures in the world of art. Despite hiring a forensic scientist who discovered that a fingerprint on the back of the painting’s canvas proved a positive match with a fingerprint discovered on a can of paint in Pollock’s studio, and that the paint itself matched a can of paint found on Pollock’s studio floor, Horton was inexplicably snubbed when the art establishment proclaimed that the painting, which should have fetched upwards of $50 million, was completely worthless. In the fifteen years that followed, the aging woman with only an eighth-grade education would embark on an arduous uphill battle against the elitists of the art world that reveals the secrets of how art is purchased and sold in modern day America.

To lead a discussion after the film, we will be joined by Dianna Cameron, BRAHM’s Curator of Exhibitions & Collections Director.

$5 students with ID, seniors, active military, EBT cardholders, $7 general admission

High Country Home Movie Day, 10/22

Sunday, October 22, 2017
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Do you have home movies from your childhood? From your parents’ childhoods? Maybe even film you’ve never seen? Don’t throw that film away — home movies are an important piece of our cultural heritage. Bring your family films (8 and 16 mm) to the Belk Library, where the films, and those of others, will be projected onto a large screen. Spend aSaturday afternoon walking down memory lane with us

This event will be in Room 421 of the Belk Library and Information Commons at Appalachian State University
Free and Open to the Public.  Parking is available in the Library Deck
 
Blue Ridge Parkway Ranger Programs, 10/18 and 10/20- 10/22

 Cone Manor – Milepost 294, Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor, 10/18

10:30 – 12:00  

The second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a self guided  tour.  Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Cone Manor – Milepost 294, Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor, 10/20

10:30 – 12:00  Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

The second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a self guided  tour.

Cone Manor – Milepost 294, Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor, 10/21

Cone Manor – Milepost 294, 10/21

10:00, 11:00,  Upstairs Tours at Cone Manor

Ranger led tours of the second floor of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone.  Tour is approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour: call 828-295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House.  Reservations are accepted beginning at 10:00am Friday for the upcoming weekend only.  No advance reservations, please.

1:00 – 3:00 – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor

The second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a Self Guided  tour.  Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Cone Manor – Milepost 294, Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor, 10/22 

10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00 -Upstairs Tours at Cone Manor

Ranger led tours of the second floor of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone.  See Saturday (above) for details.

 

ALL PROGRAMS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Special thanks to Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Eastern National, and FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway for their financial support of these programs

Inquiries regarding the Blue Ridge Parkway and its activities are welcomed and should be addressed to:

Superintendent, Blue Ridge Parkway, 199 Hemphill Knob Road, Asheville, NC  28803

 

Grants Ranging from $1,000 – $2,500 Available to Farmers in a Five County Region, 10/24 and 10/26

BOONE, NC – Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is dedicated to strengthening the High Country’s local food system by supporting women and their families with resources, education, and skills related to sustainable food and agriculture. With funding from Heifer USA, a global non-profit organization dedicated to working with community to end hunger and poverty while learning to care for the earth, roughly $50,000 will be distributed to local farmers in Alleghany, Ashe, Wilkes, and Watauga counties in North Carolina and Johnson County, Tennessee.

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is releasing a request for proposals for farmers focusing on increasing production through innovation and sustainable methods. Applications will be due by November 30, 2017 and can be found on the BRWIA website http://www.brwia.org/direct-to-farmer-application.html. Interested applicants must attend one of two pre-grant application clinics happening in October 2017. Details for those required clinics are as follows:

 

Clinic #1: Beyond Grants – Funding your Project  

(Watauga County)

Date: October 24, 2017 from 6-8PM

Location: Blue Ridge Energy, Conference Room, US Hwy 421 South, Boone, NC 28607

Facilitator: Chris Grasinger, High Country Regional Manager, Mountain BizWorks

 

Clinic #2: Knowing Your Markets  

(Ashe County)

Date: October 26, 2017 from 6-8PM

Location: Ashe County Library, West Jefferson, Downstairs Conference Room, 148 Library Drive, West Jefferson, NC 28694

Facilitator: Jason Roehrig and Shiloh Avery from Tumbling Shoals Farm in Miller Creek, NC

Farmers are required to work with their local extension agent on the application and throughout the grant cycle. Please contact the County Extension Agent(s) in your county before attending one of the clinics if you are interested in applying. This will help you come prepared to the clinic with a defined goal. You must be within BRWIA’s service area (counties listed above) to apply.

Applicants are able to apply for funds from a minimum of $1,000 to a maximum of $2,500. All of those who are awarded grants will receive business-planning support and will have a functioning business plan by the end of the grant cycle. Resources on business plan development are available through BRWIA, Ascent Business Network, and local extension agents. This grant program is modeled after WNC AgOptions, exclusively funded by the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission.

Applicants should be farmers who demonstrate the economic viability of farms in the five-county region. Support is provided to farmers who are diversifying or expanding their operations to increase farm income and encourage the sustainability of the farm businesses. Funding requests should be for items directly related to the growing and harvesting of crops for sale, including livestock.

Please contact Sherri Gallant by email (sherri@brwia.org) or phone (828-386-1537) with any questions. Applications for the grant are available on BRWIA’s website (www.brwia.org/direct-to-farmer-application.html) or through your local extension agent.

 

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 10/17- 10/29

Short List

Tuesday, 10/17/17-Cheap Date Night. Two pints, two side salads and a pizza for $25.

Wednesday, 10/18/17-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 10/19/17-$3 Thirsty Thursday and College Night featuring Live Music with Jack Marion.

Friday, 10/20/17-Live Music: Dane Page at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 10/21/17-Live Music: The Mercury Dames at 7:30pm.

Sunday, 10/22/17-Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet from 12pm-2pm.

Tuesday, 10/24/17-Beer 101 featuring German Beers.

Wednesday, 10/25/17-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 10/26/17-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Open Mic Night hosted by Cowboy Mike Preslar.

Friday, 10/27/17-Live Music: The Paper Crowns at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 10/28/17-Live Music: Jane Kramer Duo at 7:30pm.

Sunday, 10/29/17-Live Music: Will Easter from 12pm-2pm.

 

Detailed Events, 10/17- 10/22

Tuesday October 17

6pm-9pm-Cheap Date Night. Two pints, two side salads and a pizza for $25.

 

Wednesday October 18

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

 

Thursday October 19

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing: Live Music: Jack Marion. Jack Marion is a singer-songwriter hailing from Mount Airy, NC. Growing up, Jack was surrounded by different genres of music but found that he loved Country, Folk, Bluegrass, and Rock the most. His influences range from Jason Isbell to Tony Rice to The Rolling Stones Jack is currently a sophomore at Appalachian State studying Music Industry and Vocal Performance. He hopes to one day be a touring musician and see the country.

 

Friday October 20

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Dane Page. Dane Page has been playing music professionally for 4 years in bars/coffee shops/breweries and wherever else in the Charlotte and Boone area, but calls the Carolina Piedmont his home. He started playing guitar in 7th grade wanting to be Jimmy Page, and still does, but music has lead him to many different genres of music, and most recently, songwriting. His songwriting influences range from modern song writers (Amos Lee, Josh Ritter, Gregory Alan Isakov, Justin Townes Earle) to classic song writers (Merle Haggard, Hall & Oates, Woody Guthrie, Paul Simon)

 

Saturday October 21

7:30-Closing Live Music: The Mercury Dames. The Mercury Dames sing an eclectic mix of old jazz, blues, and folk in three-part vocal harmony with unique instrumentation. A close harmony trio singing their hearts out about cheating, boozing and the devil on your heels (with just a touch of romance thrown into the mix.)

 

Sunday October 22

Lost Province Sunday: Residents of “The Lost Province” (Watauga, Ashe, Avery and Alleghany) receive 10% off food with verification of residency.

12pm-2pm Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet. The Flat Fives Jazz Quintet is a group made up of five App State students who share a love for jazz. Providing entertainment and becoming better musicians are the goals of the group. The members are Rob McCormac on trumpet, Aaron West on saxophone, Matt Guard on piano, David Murray on bass, and Will Whitehurst on drums.

Comments

comments

«
»
280 x 540
280 x 540

Privacy Policy | Rights & Permissions | Discussion Guidelines

Website Management by Outer Banks Media