Today’s Email Announcements

FAFSA Day is October 28 at Campuses Across North Carolina, 10/28
Students Can Get Assistance Applying for Financial Aid on FAFSA Day.
Raleigh, N.C. (October 2017) – FAFSA Day is a statewide, college-access event taking place at sites across North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 28. During this free event, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon at most locations, students can get assistance filling out their FAFSA form from qualified financial aid administrators and financial aid specialists.
FAFSA Day is organized by College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC), the North Carolina Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and the State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU). Pre-registration is strongly encouraged; visit CFNC.org/FAFSADay or call 866-866-CFNC (2362) toll-free to find a location near you and register. Be sure to carefully check the time and date of the event, as it may differ between locations. Six sites will be offering FAFSA Day on an alternate date. These include North Carolina Wesleyan College (Oct. 21), West Charlotte High School (Oct.21), Charlotte Mecklenburg Library (Oct.26), Winston-Salem State University (Nov. 4), North Carolina Central University (Nov. 4) and Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro (Nov. 16).
Completing the FAFSA is the first step toward getting financial aid for college or career school. Many states and colleges use the FAFSA to determine students’ eligibility for state and school aid. Through FAFSA, students can gain access to their share of more than $120 billion in loans, grants and work-study funds. However, a student must complete and submit a FAFSA form to qualify for any of the money.
“The process of applying for financial aid can be overwhelming, but FAFSA Day is a great opportunity for students to get the help they need to succeed,” says Mary Lindsaye Boyd with CFNC. “Parents are also encouraged to attend the event and support their student through the process. We would love for all students who are looking to attend college next fall to visit CFNC.org/FAFSADay to find the campus nearest them, and join us for this event.”
Students should come prepared for FAFSA Day with the following:
Each student and one of their parents will need an Federal Student Aid Identification (FSA ID), which can be obtained at FSAID.ed.gov. FSA IDs can be obtained in advance. The student and parent need their FSA IDs to submit the FAFSA.
Students and parents should bring their 2016 tax information. Most participants are able to use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool to get the necessary tax information, but if those tax forms are unavailable, having a 2016 1040 tax form or a W-2 will be helpful.
A parent and the student will need to sign the completed FAFSA form before submitting the form.
The CFNC Call Center is hosting FAFSA Tuesdays each Tuesday in October to encourage students and parents to call with questions about FAFSA completion. For more help on planning, applying and paying for college, students can always contact the CFNC Call Center at 1-800-866-CFNC (2362), from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. In addition, students can receive help completing their FAFSA from the State Employees’ Credit Union during the month of November. Schedule an appointment by calling your local SECU branch.
Once the FAFSA is completed, students and parents are encouraged to go ahead and go through the Residency Determination Service (RDS), new this year, at ncresidency.org. RDS requires much of the same information as the FAFSA and is an important component to financial aid because it determines eligibility for in-state tuition and state grants.
With helpful information such as lists of grant, scholarship and loan requirements, virtual campus tours and information on North Carolina’s 529 savings plan, CFNC is the state’s leading resource where students can get help planning, applying and paying for college. For more information, visit CFNC.org.
Third Annual Smoking in the Foothills Barbecue Competition and Festival, 10/20
As the leaves turn gold and the mountain air cools, the pit masters will don their aprons and start up their smokers on October 20th at the third annual Smoking in the Foothills Barbecue Competition and Festival. Going on October 20th and 21st in Historic Downtown Lenoir, North Carolina, the festival will feature live music, an exciting Cornhole Tournament, a Poker Run and tons of fun and barbecue for the entire family.
Teams will compete for the Grand Champion title at this world class Barbecue competition, sanctioned by The Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS). Two-time Grand Champion winners, Wolf’s Revenge, are back again this year. Will another champion rise up?
Smoking In The Foothills is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, committed to raising money for charitable organizations. All net proceeds will go to The Helping Hands Clinic and The Wig Bank of Caldwell County this year.
“Just trying to make our corner of the world a little bit better, one barbecue plate at a time.”
The event opens to the public at 5 PM and closes at 10:30 PM on Friday October 20th, and 10 AM to 10:30 PM on Saturday October 21st, in Downtown Lenoir.
For more information about the festival like a full schedule of events, visit their website at smokinginthefoothills.com and follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/Smokinginthefooth
A Local Food Dinner with Ronni Lundy & Friends at The New Public House & Hotel, 10/27
On Friday, October 27th, the High Country community is invited to an evening with James Beard award-winning author Ronni Lundy and Appalachian chefs John Dean of The New Public House in Blowing Rock, NC, and Shelley Cooper of Dancing Bear Lodge in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.
Cooper and Dean’s locally-sourced dinner will showcase dishes featured in Lundy’s book Victuals, the James Beard Foundation’s 2017 Cookbook of the Year. Victuals presents a tapestry of stories, photographs, and recipes that chronicles the dynamic evolution of Appalachian Foodways and profiles up-and-coming Appalachian chefs.
The dinner kicks off the 2017 Food Summit, a gathering of scholars, farmers, and food lovers, organized around the theme “Dynamic Traditions, Resourceful Communities.” The Summit will take place on Saturday, October 28th 2017, at Appalachian State University’s Plemmons Student Union in the Parkway Ballroom. Funds raised through the dinner will go to support Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s work to strengthen our local food system through programs like the High Country Food Summit.
