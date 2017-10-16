Today’s Email Announcements

Blue Ridge Parkway Ranger Programs, 10/18 and 10/20- 10/22 Cone Manor – Milepost 294, Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor, 10/18 10:30 – 12:00 The second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a self guided tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions. Cone Manor – Milepost 294, Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor, 10/20 10:30 – 12:00 Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor The second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a self guided tour. Cone Manor – Milepost 294, Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor, 10/21 Cone Manor – Milepost 294, 10/21 10:00, 11:00, Upstairs Tours at Cone Manor Ranger led tours of the second floor of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone. Tour is approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour: call 828-295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House. Reservations are accepted beginning at 10:00am Friday for the upcoming weekend only. No advance reservations, please. 1:00 – 3:00 – Informal Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor The second floor of Cone Manor will be open for a Self Guided tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions. Cone Manor – Milepost 294, Upstairs Tour at Cone Manor, 10/22 10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00 -Upstairs Tours at Cone Manor Ranger led tours of the second floor of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone. See Saturday (above) for details. ALL PROGRAMS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Special thanks to Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Eastern National, and FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway for their financial support of these programs Inquiries regarding the Blue Ridge Parkway and its activities are welcomed and should be addressed to: Superintendent, Blue Ridge Parkway, 199 Hemphill Knob Road, Asheville, NC 28803 Grants Ranging from $1,000 – $2,500 Available to Farmers in a Five County Region, 10/24 and 10/26 BOONE, NC – Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is dedicated to strengthening the High Country’s local food system by supporting women and their families with resources, education, and skills related to sustainable food and agriculture. With funding from Heifer USA, a global non-profit organization dedicated to working with community to end hunger and poverty while learning to care for the earth, roughly $50,000 will be distributed to local farmers in Alleghany, Ashe, Wilkes, and Watauga counties in North Carolina and Johnson County, Tennessee. Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is releasing a request for proposals for farmers focusing on increasing production through innovation and sustainable methods. Applications will be due by November 30, 2017 and can be found on the BRWIA website http://www.brwia.org/direct-to-farmer-application.html. Interested applicants must attend one of two pre-grant application clinics happening in October 2017. Details for those required clinics are as follows: Clinic #1: Beyond Grants – Funding your Project (Watauga County) Date: October 24, 2017 from 6-8PM Location: Blue Ridge Energy, Conference Room, US Hwy 421 South, Boone, NC 28607 Facilitator: Chris Grasinger, High Country Regional Manager, Mountain BizWorks Clinic #2: Knowing Your Markets (Ashe County) Date: October 26, 2017 from 6-8PM Location: Ashe County Library, West Jefferson, Downstairs Conference Room, 148 Library Drive, West Jefferson, NC 28694 Facilitator: Jason Roehrig and Shiloh Avery from Tumbling Shoals Farm in Miller Creek, NC Farmers are required to work with their local extension agent on the application and throughout the grant cycle. Please contact the County Extension Agent(s) in your county before attending one of the clinics if you are interested in applying. This will help you come prepared to the clinic with a defined goal. You must be within BRWIA’s service area (counties listed above) to apply.



Applicants are able to apply for funds from a minimum of $1,000 to a maximum of $2,500. All of those who are awarded grants will receive business-planning support and will have a functioning business plan by the end of the grant cycle. Resources on business plan development are available through BRWIA, Ascent Business Network, and local extension agents. This grant program is modeled after WNC AgOptions, exclusively funded by the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission.



Applicants should be farmers who demonstrate the economic viability of farms in the five-county region. Support is provided to farmers who are diversifying or expanding their operations to increase farm income and encourage the sustainability of the farm businesses. Funding requests should be for items directly related to the growing and harvesting of crops for sale, including livestock.



Please contact Sherri Gallant by email (sherri@brwia.org) or phone (828-386-1537) with any questions. Applications for the grant are available on BRWIA’s website (www.brwia.org/direct-to-farmer-application.html) or through your local extension agent.

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 10/17- 10/29 Short List Tuesday, 10/17/17-Cheap Date Night. Two pints, two side salads and a pizza for $25. Wednesday, 10/18/17-Trivia at 7pm. Thursday, 10/19/17-$3 Thirsty Thursday and College Night featuring Live Music with Jack Marion. Friday, 10/20/17-Live Music: Dane Page at 7:30pm. Saturday, 10/21/17-Live Music: The Mercury Dames at 7:30pm. Sunday, 10/22/17-Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet from 12pm-2pm. Tuesday, 10/24/17-Beer 101 featuring German Beers. Wednesday, 10/25/17-Trivia at 7pm. Thursday, 10/26/17-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Open Mic Night hosted by Cowboy Mike Preslar. Friday, 10/27/17-Live Music: The Paper Crowns at 7:30pm. Saturday, 10/28/17-Live Music: Jane Kramer Duo at 7:30pm. Sunday, 10/29/17-Live Music: Will Easter from 12pm-2pm. Detailed Events, 10/17- 10/22 Tuesday October 17 6pm-9pm-Cheap Date Night. Two pints, two side salads and a pizza for $25. Wednesday October 18 7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat! Thursday October 19 $3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity). 7:30-Closing: Live Music: Jack Marion. Jack Marion is a singer-songwriter hailing from Mount Airy, NC. Growing up, Jack was surrounded by different genres of music but found that he loved Country, Folk, Bluegrass, and Rock the most. His influences range from Jason Isbell to Tony Rice to The Rolling Stones Jack is currently a sophomore at Appalachian State studying Music Industry and Vocal Performance. He hopes to one day be a touring musician and see the country. Friday October 20 7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Dane Page. Dane Page has been playing music professionally for 4 years in bars/coffee shops/breweries and wherever else in the Charlotte and Boone area, but calls the Carolina Piedmont his home. He started playing guitar in 7th grade wanting to be Jimmy Page, and still does, but music has lead him to many different genres of music, and most recently, songwriting. His songwriting influences range from modern song writers (Amos Lee, Josh Ritter, Gregory Alan Isakov, Justin Townes Earle) to classic song writers (Merle Haggard, Hall & Oates, Woody Guthrie, Paul Simon) Saturday October 21 7:30-Closing Live Music: The Mercury Dames. The Mercury Dames sing an eclectic mix of old jazz, blues, and folk in three-part vocal harmony with unique instrumentation. A close harmony trio singing their hearts out about cheating, boozing and the devil on your heels (with just a touch of romance thrown into the mix.) Sunday October 22 Lost Province Sunday: Residents of “The Lost Province” (Watauga, Ashe, Avery and Alleghany) receive 10% off food with verification of residency. 12pm-2pm Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet. The Flat Fives Jazz Quintet is a group made up of five App State students who share a love for jazz. Providing entertainment and becoming better musicians are the goals of the group. The members are Rob McCormac on trumpet, Aaron West on saxophone, Matt Guard on piano, David Murray on bass, and Will Whitehurst on drums.