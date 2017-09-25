Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, September 25, 2017 at 10:32 am

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company 9/25-10/1

September 25, 2017-October 1, 2017 Short List

Tuesday, 9/26/17- Beer 101 featuring an Overview of Beer Styles. Call 828-265-3506 for reservations.

Wednesday, 9/27/17-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 9/28/17-$3 Thirsty Thursday and College Night featuring Open Mic Night with Mike Preslar at 7:30.

Friday, 9/29/17-Live Music: Ashley Heath Duo at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 9/30/17-Live Music: Mystery Hillbillies at 7:30pm.

Wednesday, 10/4/17-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 10/5/17-$3 Thirsty Thursday and College Night featuring Live Music.

Friday, 10/6/17-Live Music: Circus Mutt at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 10/7/17-Live Music: Worthless-In-Laws at 7:30pm.

Sunday, 10/8/17-Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet from 12pm-2pm.

Leaf-Lookers’ Hayride, 10/7

Saturday October 7, 2017

On Saturday, October 7th from 12 – 2 pm the Town of Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Department will be having their Leaf Lookers’ Hayride. The hayride will take place at Buckeye Recreation Center (1330 Pine Ridge Road, Beech Mtn.) It is a FREE family event that will have a hayride, making apple cider, games and more!

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kate Prisco at 828-387-3003 or email at kprisco@townofbeechmountain.com.

Sip & Paint, 10/13

Friday October 13, 2017

Friday the 13th happens in October this year, and we are welcoming it with a Sip & Paint from 6pm – 8pm. We will supply canvas, paint and brushes to create a painting to take home for $25.00 per person. We will have apple cider sangria, and you can BYOB. The event is open to all ages, but must be 21 or older to partake in the “sipping”. Call 828-387-3003 to RSVP, limited spaces are available.

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kate Prisco at 828-387-3003 or email at kprisco@townofbeechmountain.com.

Beech Mountain Photo Walk, 10/14

Saturday October 14, 2017

Join photographer Nicole Hymowitz at Buckeye Recreation Center for a Fall Photowalk. Bring your DSLR or smartphone. Short lesson on light and composition and basic photography, then take your new skills to the trails for a guided photo walk.

Included is a private online gallery for all to upload photos and a free photo album app to share photos with friends and family. *No experience required.

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Sean Royall at 828-387-3003 or email at recdirector@townofbeechmountain.com.

Corn Maze Field Trip, 10/20

Friday October 20, 2017

Beech Mountain Parks & Recreation is taking a field trip to Harvest Farm Corn Field. Meet at Beech Mountain Town Hall, and we will carpool down to Valle Crusis for the corn maze. $12 for Adults and $6 for 12 and under. We will NOT be providing transportation.

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kate Prisco at 828-387-3003 or email at kprisco@townofbeechmountain.com.

Fall Wine Hayride, 10/21

Saturday October 21, 2017

Join us for a Hayride from Beech Mountain Town Hall to Banner Elk Winery for $12.00. Enjoy a wine tasting and relax at the beautiful winery. Kids are welcome, the winery has bocce and cornhole to keep everyone entertained. After a couple hours we will head back up the mountain. Bring extra money for purchase of wine/ beer and souvenirs. Dress appropriately, mountain weather is unpredictable.

Same weekend as Wooly Worm, leave ample time to arrive at 1pm. Traffic will be bad.

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kate Prisco at 828-387-3003 or email at kprisco@townofbeechmountain.com.

Call for Artists & Crafters – “Satie’s Holiday Sale”, 12/1-12/23

The Caldwell Arts Council is seeking artists & crafters to participate in our annual Satie’s Holiday Sale, December 1-23, when the entire Arts Council is converted to a gift shop full of locally handcrafted items for holiday sales.

New items for the holiday sale will be juried by our Satie’s Holiday Committee. All items must be handmade of quality materials and construction, and the most successful items each year are those priced less than $50. We are always looking for a variety of exciting new gift items, toys, soft goods, and food items.

Please bring a few samples of your product to the Caldwell Arts Council by 5pm on one of the following dates: October 3 or October 31; you will be notified within a couple of days regarding acceptance.

Visit our website for submission guidelines: http://www.caldwellarts.com/6- saties-gift-shop-and-holiday-s ale/

For more information call the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486 or visit the website www.caldwellarts.com. The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Avenue (corner of Norwood Street) in downtown Lenoir.

Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Tour Set to Kick off September 30th, 9/30-10/7

Cyclists Will Ride More Than 450 Miles from Jefferson to Swansboro

DURHAM, North Carolina, September 22, 2017 – Cycle North Carolina is preparing an all-new route for another “Mountains to Coast” tour of scenic North Carolina. The nineteenth-annual ride is scheduled for a Jefferson to Swansboro route, from September 30 to October 7. With beautiful tourist stops along scenic back roads, the “Mountains to Coast” trek is the highlight of the year for many cyclists from across the nation.

Cycle North Carolina will begin its full-service, cross-state ride on September 30th at Ashe County Recreation Park in Jefferson, and will arrive on the waterfront in downtown Swansboro on October 7th, with 1,000 cyclists in tow. The cyclists represent 39 states (AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV), the District of Columbia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Germany. The youngest cyclist to ride for the entire week is 8 years old, and the oldest is 86 years old.

Over the course of the week, riders will bike an average of 60 miles per day. Additional overnight stays are planned for the towns of Elkin, Oak Ridge, Chapel Hill, Knightdale, Wilson and Kinston. The route will also pass through many other towns and small communities along the way, including Nathans Creek, Laurel Springs, McGrady, Abshers, Traphill, Austin, Rockford, Richmond Hill, Smithtown, East Bend, Pine Knolls, Summerfield, Browns Summit, Altamahaw, Glencoe, Hawfields, Blackwood, Durham, Raleigh, Wendell, Zebulon, Spring Hope, Langley Crossroads, Black Creek, Stantonsburg, Farmville, Willow Creek, Trenton and Maysville.

In this year’s tour, bicyclists will see some of North Carolina’s most breathtaking and interesting sites: Woody’s Campground and General Store, Blue Ridge Parkway, Stone Mountain State Park, Historic Rockford Village, Bethania, Historic Glencoe Mill, Haw River, Maple View Farm, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, American Tobacco Trail, Neuse River Greenway, Five County Stadium, Faithful Stables Farm, Whirligig Park, Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery, Simply Natural Creamery, Mother Earth Brewery, Vine Swamp General Store, Brock Millpond, and many more.

Cycle North Carolina is the state’s only fully-supported ride. Luggage is transported in vehicles from one overnight host community to the next; rider support vehicles are available to aid cyclists who experience physical or mechanical trouble; indoor and outdoor camping areas with amenities are set-up in overnight host communities; and rest stops will be available every 15-20 miles along the route, with beverages and snacks for all participants. Riders can register for the entire distance, multiple-day options, or single-day options.

The Cycle North Carolina is presented by Visit North Carolina. Partner organizations of Cycle North Carolina include: Powerade, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Lowe’s Foods, the N.C. Department of Transportation and Cycling Spoken Here.

Hosted by North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS), Cycle North Carolina is a fully supported cross-state recreational bike tour of the Tar Heel State. Formed in 1999, Cycle North Carolina is designed to promote physical fitness and health, and provide economic impact and publicity to rural communities, while showcasing the state’s beauty, scenic attractions and cultural diversity.

For more information on Cycle North Carolina, contact NCAS at (919) 361-1133, or visit the Cycle North Carolina Web site at, www.cyclenorthcarolina.org.

Appalachian State University students help save lives through blood donations 9/20

11th annual blood drive collects more than 1,100 donations

BOONE, N.C. (Sept. 21, 2017) – Appalachian State University students and participants demonstrated they are real superheroes by helping to successfully collect 1,139 blood donations on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 in their quest to help save lives. The App State Homecoming blood drive started in 2007, and for ten years the drive has been the largest, single-day blood drive in the Carolinas Blood Services Region.

“Students and faculty at App State continue to make a tremendous impact on hospital patients in the Carolinas and nationwide through the annual Homecoming Blood Drive,” said Maya Franklin, communications manager of the Carolinas Blood Services Region. “We appreciate the support from App State to help fulfill the constant need for blood.”

The Carolinas Blood Services Region needs to collect 800 units daily to keep up with the demand from our hospital partners. Nationally, Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood and platelet donations every day for patients in need. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all need blood.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visitredcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Summer Concert Series: William Jackson, 9/24

Sunday, September 24, 2017

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

William Jackson is an award-winning and internationally-known composer, harpist, and multi-instrumentalist, and will present a program of music from Scotland and Ireland. Jackson has been a major figure in traditional Scottish and Irish music for over 30 years. In 1976 he was a founding member of the band Ossian, whose outstanding recordings remain a benchmark for Celtic music. Touring extensively, the group served as a driving force behind the Scottish music revival while being a major influence on a generation of musicians. Concerts begin at 4 and seating is first-come, first served. Tickets are nonrefundable. Advance Purchase: $13, members, students, seniors, military, EBT cardholders / $18 all others. Day of Show: $15, members, students, seniors, military, EBT cardholders / $20 all others. Call the museum at (828) 295-9099 or come in to pick up your ticket today!

Comments

comments