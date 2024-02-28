“The Reading Room: From Seuss to Geisel & Back Again” Opens at BRAHM February 29

A new exhibition entitled “The Reading Room: From Seuss to Geisel & Back Again” has opened at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM). The exhibition features Kathy and Jim Griffel’s collection of Theodor Seuss Geisel’s drawings, paintings, and sculptures and will be on view in the Atwell Gallery of the Museum through June 2, 2024.

Geisel (b. 1904, Springfield, MA; d. 1991, San Diego, CA), better known as Dr. Seuss, was an author, illustrator, and political cartoonist possessing a sharp wit and legendarily inventive mind. The characters and worlds he created have shaped the imaginations of children and adults alike for nearly 75 years while his stories have served as a foundational block in the literacy journey of many.

Kathy and Jim Griffel have collected works representing the breadth of Geisel’s career including his political cartoons and social commentary, original illustrations of many of his iconic characters, and examples of the artist’s three-dimensional renderings for his beloved and strange creatures appropriately called “Unorthodox Taxidermy.”

The 37-cent Theodor Seuss Geisel commemorative stamp was issued on March 2, 2004.

“The Reading Room: From Seuss to Geisel & Back Again” is an interactive installation that invites visitors to settle in and spend time with the artist in a cozy reading nook for guided and independent exploration of many of Geisel’s most cherished books. An in-gallery library will play host to public story times while also serving as a resource for visiting students. An additional Creative Critter Corner will encourage visitors to create their own Suess-inspired creatures.

BRAHM is giving a copy of the Seuss’s classic book “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” to families who visit the exhibition with their young ones. The books were purchased with a grant from the Kennedy-Herterich Foundation.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring this wonderful exhibition to the families of Southern Appalachia,” Stephan Dragisic, Teresa & Don Caine Executive Director of BRAHM, said. “And we’re extremely grateful to the Kennedy-Herterich Foundation for this gracious grant that allows us to send children home with one of Seuss’s timeless books to help further their passion for reading. Engaging the youngest members of the family around reading and visiting museums is essential to BRAHM’s institutional goals.”

The Reading Room is generously sponsored by First Citizens Bank.

Exhibition Public Programs:

Not Your Average Cat: An Overview of the Creative Genius of Dr. Seuss

Thursday, February 29, 2024: 6–7pm

Dr. Don Presnell, senior lecturer in Appalachian State University’s First Year Seminar program, will cover the life, legacy, and work of Dr. Seuss. From his well-known children’s books to his lesser-known political cartoons, you may learn Seuss’s long and prolific career was a bit more diverse than you thought. This program is free for BRAHM members and $8 for members-to-be.

DARKER SEUSS: The Adult Artwork of Theodor Seuss Geisel

Thursday, March 21, 2024: 6–7pm

We all love Dr. Seuss, but if you only know his children’s books, you’re just getting half the story. Join Docent Sam (I Am) Reep for a memorable tour titled, DARKER SEUSS: The Adult Artwork of Theodor Seuss Geisel.

Spitting Cobras: North Carolina Editorial Cartooning in Seven Controversies

Thursday, April 4, 2024: 6–7pm

Although much of Dr. Seuss’s career was dedicated to writing children’s books, he also drew political cartoons, especially during WWII. In the spirit of Seuss’s penchant for political commentary, Appalachian State University English professor Craig Fischer will speak on seven North Carolina editorial cartoons that enraged readers and newspaper publishers alike. This program is free for BRAHM members and $8 for members-to-be.

For more information, visit blowingrockmuseum.org.

About BRAHM

The 25,000-square-foot Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, known as BRAHM, opened its doors on October 1, 2011. Located off Main Street in Blowing Rock, NC, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, and activities. The permanent collection of more than 600 objects includes works by Elliott Daingerfield, Maud Gatewood, Elizabeth Bradford, Mark Hewitt, and other American impressionists and post-impressionists. Open year round, 24,000 visitors are welcomed free of charge to experience 25 changing exhibitions. BRAHM also has an outreach education program that encourages arts education in local schools, daycares, and senior centers.

BRAHM is open to the public, free of charge, Tuesdays–Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and, May 1 through October 31, Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit BlowingRockMuseum.org or call 828-295-9099.

