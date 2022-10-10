The Hills Are Alive With the Sound of Traditional Bluegrass Music At The 44th Annual Valle Country Fair on Saturday, October 15th

VALLE CRUCIS, NC — For 44 years the Valle Country Fair has been honored that country, gospel, folk, and bluegrass groups from all parts of the High Country have given up a mid-October Saturday to provide the soundtrack that makes the overgrown church bazaar an authentic celebration of mountain life expressed through crafts, food and music.

Although the lineup of musical performers for 2022 perform in a healthy mix of genres, the number and quality of bluegrass artists entertaining this year offer fairgoers a backstage pass to the excitement that can be coaxed from the banjo, mandolin, guitar, bass and fiddle.

The 44th annual Valle Country Fair rolls out on Saturday, October 15 when the community gathers to raise money for neighbors in need with a harvest season crafts festival in the large hayfield across NC 194 from the Valle Crucis Conference Center. Like the folks that volunteer to serve BBQ and Brunswick Stew, bake cakes and stir apple butter, more than half a dozen bluegrass, country, gospel and folk groups donate their time and talent to supply the background music for this popular fall fundraiser.

“The Valle Country Fair is very welcoming,” said Lynn Church of the Boone and Church Band. “Last year was a great experience for us. It was where we had probably our best crowd response ever.”

Comprised of four high school students (Eli Church, Ethan Church, Colton Boone, and Jaxton Boone), one resent graduate balancing college courses with a part time job (Walker Boone) plus one tag-along Dad (Lynn Church), the Boone & Church Band inspires audiences with bluegrass gospel standards like “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” and amazes the crowds with lightning-fast breakdowns and fiddle tunes.

Describing Boone & Church’s instrumentals as lightning-fast fast is not hyperbole. Valle Fairgoers who catch their performance this year are sure to give the band the same rapt attention and appreciative response that left such an impression on the band last year.

Boone natives Kathleen Burnett Ray (guitar) and Anissa Burnett (fiddle), began playing bluegrass instruments in grade school as part of the Junior Appalachian Musicians after school program. Now graduates of the East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Oldtime, and Roots Music Studies Program, the duo are as comfortable performing covers of John Prine and Neil Young as they are with the bluegrass, classic country, and old-time music they grew up on. But don’t let their pretty faces fool you. These ladies can singe the strings on multiple Appalachian instruments when bluegrass is called for.

The Boone Trail Band is also preserving the old time tones of the Southern Appalachians. With Lou Hodges on upright bass, Marlene Crosby on accordion and guitar, Tricia Eaves on mandolin and guitar, Farrell Shepherd on mandolin and guitar and Christy Rash on banjo, The Boone Trail Band predominantly plays bluegrass and classic country music.

With a sound centered in bluegrass, old-time music, ballads, jigs and reels, the Guilty Pleasures band travels up the mountain from the Orange and Chatham County areas of North Carolina. Band members John McNeal (guitar), Nat Smith (bass), Meredith Nye (fiddle) and Tim Stambaugh (banjo, dobro) have played everything from country to funk to punk to jazz before returning to their musical roots.

Other performers offering additional varieties of music include Boone native Tom Shirley and his band. Performing Americana music with a Christian influence, Tom’s energized mix of original songs and covers of rock n’ roll classics has pleased the crowd at the Valle Country Fair for years

Singer-songwriter Brooks Forsyth of Boone grew up in the church that organizes the Valle Country Fair. Now a Nashville recording artist whose musical style encompasses a variety of genres within Americana, Brook spends much of the year traveling the country, but each year he returns to the Valle Country Fair and the community that raised him.

Crossnore, NC’s Jesse Smith and snow bird Walter Foy perform from a variety of musical traditions, including blues from the 1920’s to today. A songwriter and studio musician, Smith descends from Avery County royalty, Doctors Eustace and Mary Martin Sloop, famous for bringing healthcare and education to the mountain people respectively. Paired with Walter Foy, a similarly talented musician, “There ain’t no telling what you will hear.”

Getting to the Valle Country Fair should be a breeze this October as a second entrance to the Fairgrounds was added last . “Having two entrances to the Valle Fair worked seamlessly in 2021,” said VCF Co-chair Tracey Heiss. “It gets people into the Fair quickly with no backup of traffic on Broadstone or NC 194.”

The mission of the Valle Country Fair is to raise funds for charitable organizations and church outreach in Avery and Watauga Counties. In its first 40 years, the Valle Fair raised over one million dollars to help people in need.

“The Fair sponsors truly appreciate these musicians donating their time and their talent to our cause,” said Floyd Townsend, Chairman of the Valle Fair Music Committee. “The performers do it to give back to the community, but they also get a lot of enjoyment in return for playing in front of this generous and enthusiast audience.”

Together, the musicians performing at the 2022 Valle Country Fair encapsulate the community driven values of the Appalachian Mountain culture being celebrated at the Valle Country Fair.

Valle Country Fair will be held on Saturday, October 15 in a large hayfield located beside NC Highway 194 between Valle Crucis and Banner Elk. Admission to the Fair is FREE and parking is available in the adjoining field for $10 per car, $25 for a small bus or van, and $50 for a motor coach. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Media sponsors for VCF 2022 are Curtis Media Group and Mountain Times Publications. The event is produced by Holy Cross Episcopal Church in cooperation with the Valle Crucis Conference Center. Proceeds are used to provide grants to local non-profit organizations, and relief to local families with emergency needs. For more information, contact Holy Cross Church at 828-963-4609 or visit the Fair on the Web at www.ValleCountryFair.org.

