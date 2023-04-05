The Art Cellar Newsletter: 2023 Summer Show Schedule & More!

THE OVERLOOK BY JASON HATCHER

The flowers are starting to blossom and frigid-cold days seem behind us in the High Country. At the Art Cellar, that means we’re all anticipating what we expect to be, one of our most exciting summers to date.

If you haven’t had a chance yet to view our Summer Show Schedule please follow the link below to our website.

New Arrivals

Our artists have been hard at work over the Winter, preparing pieces for their shows and the exciting Summer season. We’ve already started receiving our first deliveries from Artists to display at their exhibitions. Stop by to see more, but here’s a sneak peek of new works you can expect to see this Summer.

FIRST FROST by Trey Finney

STREET by Raymond Chorneau

A WALK IN THE WOODS by Carolyn Blaylock

Framing Corner

Splitting Frame Corners

One of the more dangerous indicators for reframing is split corners on your wood frame. If the seams of the wood frame are coming apart, the frame is most likely going to break very soon. This could lead to glass breaking, the piece falling, and a general frame disaster! In the case of deteriorated frame corners, we will most likely need to replace the frame. In the case that the frame is intricate, gilded, or has carved pieces missing, we can work to replace and restore the frame here with mold making and gilding techniques!

Staff Picks

Lauren’s Pick

Good Circles Round

Carolyn Blaylock

30″h x 30″w Mason’s Pick

Looking Ahead

Suzie Hallier

26″h x 30″w Morgan’s Pick

Winter Tree & Mountains

John Beerman

26″h x 30″w Alex’s Pick

The Good Hand

Raymond Chorneau

36″h x 36″w

Jim Chapman Celebration of Life

Sunday, April 23 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET



The Inn at Crestwood

3236 Shulls Mill Road

Boone, NC 28607Join friends and family to celebrate the late and great Jim Chapman

Please RSVP by APRIL 14 if you plan to attend

