Fiber and Paint Artist Susan March Payne and Photographer Lonnie Webster Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence June 27-July 3

Fiber and paint artist Susan March Payne and photographer Lonnie Webster will share Edgewood Cottage from June 27 through July 3 during the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s Artist-in-

Residence program.

Susan March Payne’s distinctive fiber works combine landscape painting with quilt

construction knowledge to create both functional modern quilts and decorative art

quilts and wall hangings. Figures, musicians and, animals often are featured within

the art quilts expressing the joy of playing musical instruments.

Susan March Payne’s piece.

Whether photographing individuals, events, or nature, Lonnie Webster (www.lonniewebster.com) has a passion for capturing life through photography. He believes each image must tell a story about the event, location, person, occupation, season, mood, or the milestones in life. Whether in the beautiful places he has traveled to, or right here at home in western North Carolina, Lonnie has captured amazing vistas, wonderful architecture and enchanting faces across the world.

Lonnie Webster’s piece.

Come read the stories in Lonnie’s work and learn more about Susan’s work and process from June 27th through July 3rd at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

The Artists in Residence program is a free weekly art program that presents regional juried artists from May 28 through September 11, 2022 at Edgewood Cottage, 115 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock, NC. For the full summer schedule of artists, visit http://www.artistsatedgewood.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

