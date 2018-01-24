Soul-Rock Band DownTown Abby & The Echoes Return to the TApp Room Annex Friday, Jan. 26.

Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 1:23 pm

January 24, 2018 – BOONE, N.C. — Soul fans of the High Country — beat the cold this weekend at the TApp Room Annex with soul rock group and former Mountaineers DownTown Abby & The Echoes. The band will return to its original stomping grounds for two sets of late-night soul starting at 10 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 26.

Taking inspiration from the soul legends of the sixties and seventies, the four-piece soul-rock outfit is filled out by Abby Bryant (vocals, keyboard), Bailey Faulkner (guitar), Logan Hall (bass) and Steven Cornacchia (percussion).

DownTown Abby & The Echoes formed in the Summer 2016 as its members were completing degrees at Appalachian State University. Relocating to the Charlotte area last July, the group has continued to reach ever-larger audiences at music venues, breweries and special events throughout Western North Carolina and the Piedmont.

DownTown Abby & The Echoes is currently performing in support of its debut EP, Leavin’ You, which released on all major streaming platforms in November. You can listen to the six-song EPand live recordings of the band here.

Bryant and Faulkner will take the stage at Lost Province Brewing Co. on Saturday, January 27 after the full band’s performance on the previous night. Saturday’s performance is set for 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about DownTown Abby & The Echoes, visit the band’s website at downtownabbyband.com or visit the DownTown Abby Facebook page here.

You can also view the Facebook event page for Friday’s show here.

