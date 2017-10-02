Sold-Out 2nd Annual Community-Wide Fall Shag Dance Held on September 30th

Published Monday, October 2, 2017 at 12:49 pm

On Saturday, September 30th, the Boone Shag Club and Appalachian State University Department of Theater and Dance hosted the 2nd Annual Community-Wide Fall Shag Dance. The event took place on Appalachian State University’s campus at the Reich College of Education Building.Tickets were sold for $25, which included dinner, a live band, and dance. Beer and wine were available for purchase separately. The sold-out event was a huge success, and was enjoyed by attendees from ages 18 to 85.

This year’s dinner was provided by the Dan’l Boone Inn and was served at 6 p.m. The dancing portion of the evening followed dinner, and took place from 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. The Lucky Strikes band played live music at the event, and allowed App State Freshman, Logan Foland, an aspiring jazz guitarist, to accompany them during the song Kansas City. The band is known for being a great band to dance to. All dance styles and skill levels of dancing were welcomed.

The dance area had beautiful fall decorations. Students performed a lovely shag routine. Sandi Solomon, a great-grandmother, performed a swing dance routine, with Alex Mott who is the president of the App State Swing Dance Club. Students and locals of all ages danced together. Several styles of dance were displayed, including a congo line!

The Boone Shag Club and Appalachian State University Department of Theater and Dance would like to thank those who attended the event. This year’s event would not have been possible without everyone’s participation and incredible dance moves.

