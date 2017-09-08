Sept 9 Blowing Rock Displays Elliot Daingerfield Statue at 5 p.m.

Published Friday, September 8, 2017 at 12:28 pm

Blowing Rock celebrates the life and artwork of 20th century Impressionist artist Elliott Daingerfield through a dedication and reception. Dangerfield, born in Fayetteville, is an esteemed American Artist with North Carolina roots. On Saturday, September 9, a bronze statue of Daingerfield will be unveiled at 5 p.m., in front of the Edgewood Cottage on Main Street.

The statue depicts Daingerfield with a palette in hand, while painting in an outdoor setting. The sculpture was created by sculptor, Brenda Mauney Councill. Charles Hardin of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce mentioned, “Daingerfield’s great-grandson modeled for the statue.” Daingerfield’s great-grandson is a seasonal resident to this area.

Councill’s work extends beyond sculptures. Her murals can be seen at The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, Belk Library and Appalachian State University’s College of Education building. Her work can be seen at other public and private venues.

Daingerfield first came to Blowing Rock in 1886 seeking recovery from illness. In his recovery he found great inspiration. He decided to keep his cottage as a studio in Blowing Rock. The studio is known as the Edgewood Cottage. There, Daingerfield taught summer classes as part of his art school. In the wintertime he taught at a few institutes closer to the Greater New York Area.

“The Edgewood Cottage was restored about eight years ago by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. The Edgewood Cottage is open for tours in the summertime, and remains open on weekends in the Fall. During the Summertime, the Edgewood Cottage hosts Artists in Residence, which is an opportunity for different artists to work in the cottage and sell their art,” said Charles Hardin.

Daingerfield’s paintings include Infinities, Springtime, Cannon Towels, Chrysanthemums in a Brass Pot, Early Moon Rise, Evening Landscape, Madonna and Lamb, Near Blowing Rock N.C., Stormy Landscape, Sunset Hour, Troubled Waters, and many more.

Daingerfield’s legacy is lived daily through his artwork. His masterpieces can be seen locally, as well as in the National Academy of Design Museum, Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

http://thejohnsoncollection.org/elliott-daingerfield/&Letter=D

