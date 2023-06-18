Scott Ballard and Randi Robeson Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence This Week Through June 25

Coming to Blowing Rock this week? Stop by Edgewood Cottage and visit the artists at Edgewood Cottage.

As chief photographer at Lees-McRae College followed by program photographer for the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, Scott Ballard’s art journey began with photography. Since that time, he’s continued to diversify into painting and has taken part in juried art shows, “Best of the Blue Ridge” shows, and BRAHM’S Plein Air Festival. His work is included in the book “Painters and Their Island Pines by Scott Ballard Paintings: Ashe County, NC,” by Doug Monroe.

www.scottballard.com

The second artist in the Cottage, Randi Robeson always appreciated art, but it wasn’t until she retired that she began to pursue her own art journey. Randi’s love of horticulture and botany has informed her still life paintings, and in oil painting, she found the medium to capture all the things she loves. Come meet Randi and Scott and enjoy their work at Edgewood Cottage from June 19 through June 25. www.randirobeson.com

For a full summer schedule, go to www.artistsatedgewood.com

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.

