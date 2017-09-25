The Schaefer Center Presents… 2017-18 Performance Series

Published Monday, September 25, 2017 at 10:57 am

BOONE— The 2017-18 season of “The Schaefer Center Presents…” performance series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs from early October, 2017 through late April, 2018, has been announced. The series offers a diverse mix of music, dance and theatre programming for campus and community audiences comprised of university students, faculty, staff and residents across the region.

By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance; provides a "window on the world" through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists, and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and our region. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org.

“The Schaefer Center Presents…” 2017-18 Season

Friday, Oct. 6, 2017

“TajMo”: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band

8 p.m., Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Iconic blues legends Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ unite for this historic cross-generational collaboration. “TajMo” marks a timely convergence of the talents of two unique American artists who’ve already built iconoclastic individual legacies that have extended and expanded blues traditions into adventurous new territory. The collaboration brings out the best in both artists, with the pair merging their distinctive voices, personalities and guitar styles to create vibrant, immediate music that’s firmly rooted in tradition yet ruled by a playful sense of adventure.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017

Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance

7 p.m., Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

The talented dancers of Ailey II are renowned for captivating audiences and translating their strength and agility into powerful performances. Under the artistic direction of Troy Powell, this critically-acclaimed company presents vibrant performances and innovative community programs across the country and internationally. The Ailey spirit shines as these artists perform an exhilarating and diverse repertory that includes Alvin Ailey’s timeless classics and thrilling new works by today’s outstanding emerging choreographers.

This company will also provide a series of masterclasses and workshops for students and community residents during their visit to Appalachian.

This performance is funded in part by a grant from South Arts, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. This project is also supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources.

Friday, Nov. 17, 2017

Us The Duo

7 p.m., Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

With Us The Duo’s new album “Just Love,” recorded after two years of explosive social media fame, widespread press and TV attention, national touring, a major-label album, and recent self-declared independence, the husband-and-wife musical team of Michael and Carissa Alvarado find themselves — to borrow a lyric from one of their songs — right where they should be. “Just Love” features 11 new original songs by the Alvarados. Their crisp, affecting pop delivers its intimate emotion in the same way that Us The Duo has always communicated with their fans: directly, and from the heart. Us the Duo joined Pentatonix on their 2016 World Tour and select shows on their fall 2017 tour. Michael Alvarado is an alumnus of Appalachian’s Hayes School of Music.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

7 p.m., Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

The world’s foremost all-male comic ballet company was founded in 1974 by a group of ballet enthusiasts for the purpose of presenting a playful, entertaining view of traditional, classical ballet in parody form. The Trocks, as they are affectionately known, is a company of professional male dancers performing the full range of the ballet and modern dance repertoire, including classical and original works in faithful renditions of the manners and conceits of those dance styles.

Since the beginning, the Trocks have established themselves as a major dance phenomenon throughout the world. They have participated in dance festivals in Bodrum (Turkey), Bogota, Holland, Finland, San Luis Potosi, Madrid, Montreal, New York City, Paris, Lyon, Rome, Spoleto, Turin, and Vienna. There have been television appearances as varied as a Shirley MacLaine special, the “Dick Cavett Show,” “What’s My Line?” “Real People,” “On-Stage America,” with Kermit and Miss Piggy on their show “Muppet Babies,” and a BBC Omibus special on the world of ballet hosted by Jennifer Saunders.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy: Visions of Cape Breton and Beyond

7 p.m., Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Starring the fierce fiddling duo, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy command the stage with an explosive celebration of raw energy and passion that infuses their traditional heritage with their taste for the contemporary. With the “Visions” show, Natalie and Donnell share their legendary musical traditions of their hometowns of Lakefield, Ontario and Cape Breton, Nova Scotia with an expanded show that highlights the unique talents, influences and stories of this amazing family of artists through dancing, singing and, of course, world-class music making.

Friday, March 16, 2018

Golden Dragon Acrobats

7 p.m., Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

The Golden Dragon Acrobats, hailing from Cangzhou, Hebei province, in the People’s Republic of China, have toured the United States continuously since 1978. Its members are athletes, actors and artists who have studied and trained for their craft since early childhood. The Golden Dragon Acrobats represent the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than twenty-five centuries ago. The company combines award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty.

A local resident discount with proof of residence in Watauga, Ashe or Avery counties for Golden Dragon Acrobats is available when tickets are purchased over the phone or at the box office.

April 13 – 15, 2018

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

By Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler

7 p.m., Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

This thrilling, theatrical treat by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world. The show’s Broadway premiere received eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. This is a production of Appalachian’s Department of Theatre and Dance and the Hayes School of Music.

Seeking vengeance for crimes committed against him, Sweeney Todd returns to London, where the road to revenge leads him to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up.

Friday, April 20, 2018

Black Violin

7 p.m., Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus use their unique style of classical, hip-hop, rock and pop to create a high energy sound that is enjoyed by fans of all ages and backgrounds. Backed on stage by drummer Nat Stokes and DJ SPS, Black Violin delivers an entertaining yet powerful show that encourages people of all ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds to overcome barriers and find what brings us together.

Wil and Kev are classically trained string musicians who have been performing and creating music together since high school. The duo has opened for or collaborated with artists such as Kanye West, 50 Cent, Aerosmith, Alicia Keys, Lincoln Park, Wu-Tang Clan, and more. Black Violin has also been the featured artist for multiple ESPN and NFL hosted events, composed the score for a FOX television series in 2016, and made a cameo appearance on HBO’s Ballers in 2016. The band places heavy emphasis on music education and student outreach, performing for over 100,000 students in the past 12 months.

Tickets

For tickets, visit the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office or online at http://theschaefercenter.org. A faculty/staff and retired faculty/staff discount is available when tickets are purchased over the phone or at the box office. A local resident discount with proof of residence in Watauga, Ashe or Avery counties for Golden Dragon Acrobats is available when tickets are purchased over the phone or at the box office. To purchase tickets, call or visit the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 800-841-2787, 828-262-4046 or visit: http://theschaefercenter.org.

About “The Schaefer Center Presents”

"The Schaefer Center Presents" is a series offering campus and community audiences a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the Appalachian State University campus and surrounding area. Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, folk, traditional, international, and popular artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet to modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org.

Media Sponsors:

Spectrum Reach, Our State Magazine, High Country Radio, WDAV 89.9 FM, WFDD 88.5FM and WASU 90.5FM.

