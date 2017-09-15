Rustik by Underwood Open House and Ribbon Cutting Event was Held September 6

Published Friday, September 15, 2017 at 11:59 am

On Wednesday September 6, The Avery Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and open house event for Rustik by Underwood from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Complimentary beer, wine, and appetizers were provided. Toni Gualt won the raffle prize. Rustik by Underwood is located at 65 Orchard lane, Banner Elk N.C.

The High Country is known for celebrating the arts, and appreciating the beauty that nature provides. Bradley Underwood, owner of Rustik by Underwood, is a local artist who has been able to provide the High Country with high quality wood furniture. When visiting his shop, customers are given time, attention and an enjoyable experience.

Underwood captures the look of what nature provided, and builds from that. He uses as many natural looks as he can. He said, “I always thought the different patterns in each piece of

wood told its own story. The inner markings inside each tree give me a wonderful foundation to create a one-of-a-kind piece.”

Bradley Underwood has been in the area for the last 15 years. He originally flipped houses, but after the real estate crash in 2009, he started making wood furniture. After developing his craft, he was given a few opportunities to work in the woodworking business. Ultimately he decided to open his own business, Rustik by Underwood.

The shop has been open since June 2016. There is a workshop, in which the furniture is made, and a showroom. The showroom is filled with beautiful pieces of wood furniture. Customers can come to Rustik to purchase wood furniture, as well as custom order wood work. Underwood has a great reputation for his excellent service and clear communication with clients.

Underwood would like to thank the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, the participants, and everyone who helped make the grand opening possible.

For more information, or for woodwork inquiries please call 828.394.9663 or email Info@RustikByUnderwood.com

