Roy Book Binder will perform at the Jones House Friday October 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:09 am

Singer-songwriter-storyteller- bluesman and finger-style guitar master, Roy Book Binder, gives a guitar workshop and evening performance at the Jones House Friday .

For nearly fifty years, Book Binder has been traveling the country and world playing and singing American roots music and his own songs. He got his start in New York City, where he spent time with the legendary Reverend Gary Davis in the 1960s. He performed on the festival circuit and got to know other blues legends like Mississippi John Hurt and Pink Anderson.

“Roy Book Binder spent quality time with an older generation of guitar players that linked him directly with the roots of country blues,” says concert organizer, Mark Freed.

Book Binder became a wizard at finger-style blues and ragtime playing, and he started putting out records of his playing and songs in the 1960s, and he never looked back. Over the years, he has been a regular performer at Merlefest, toured with Bonnie Raitt, J.J. Caole, and Hot Tuna, and been featured at festivals and on stages across the globe.

Book Binder has also done a lot of teaching, with instructional videos and books and regular appearances at music camps and workshops. As part of his stay in Boone, Book Binder will be giving a finger-style guitar workshop at the Jones House at 4:00 p.m. on Friday. The workshop is free and open to students and adults attending the evening concert. For more information on the workshop, please contact Mark Freed at mark.freed@townofboone.net or 828.268.6282. Book Binder will give an evening performance on October 27, 2017, starting at 7:30 p.m. , with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $20 per person. The venue can seat 40 people, and due to the limited seating, advanced reservations are recommended. All open seats will be available at the door, which opens at 7:00 p.m. on the night of the concert. or call 828.268.6280 For more information on the community center or the Indoor Concert Series, including a complete schedule of performances, please visit www.joneshouse.org

Comments

comments