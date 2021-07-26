Randy Blake Clontz and Kelly Gross are the Artists in Residency This Week at Edgewood Cottage Through August 1

Painters Randy Blake Clontz and Kelly Gross are spending this week at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock through August 1 as part of their Artists in Residency program.

Randy was born in Hickory, NC and showed uncommon artistic ability even as a youth. At the age of 12, he honed his basic art and design skills with a correspondence course through the Famous Artist School for Talented Young People. After pursuing art education in Detroit and work opportunities in Chicago, Randy relocated back home to Hickory in 2002 to create beautiful oil landscapes of the North Carolina mountains. Randy’s commissioned oil portraits appear in private, corporate, and public collections in Chicago, Michigan, California, & North Carolina. If you’ve ever considered commissioning an oil painting, come meet Randy and enjoy his work from July 26th through August 1st at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

Kelly is an emerging artist specializing in oil paintings of the natural world. Her work is a blend of realism and impressionism, working with vibrant colors and deep contrasts of light and shadow. Her passion is to capture the small, beautiful moments around us all with paint. Come and enjoy Kelly’s work from July 26th through August 1st at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

