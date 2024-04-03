New Exhibition “Out of the Blue” Now Open at BRAHM; Reception to be Held on April 23

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) is announcing a new exhibition, “Out of the Blue.” The exhibition will be on view in the Alexander Community Gallery of the Museum from April 2 through April 27, 2024. A public reception with the artists will be held on Tuesday, April 23, from 5:30–7 p.m. All are invited to come and learn about the artists and their process.

A self-organized community of artists, Out of the Blue (OOTB) is in constant pursuit of new methods of making, and their strength lies in a shared vision of collaboration and its creative potential. Their installation in the Museum’s Alexander Community Gallery fulfills the space’s mission to provide an exhibition platform for High Country artists and community members in a formal museum context.

TheOOTB artist collective consists of members Beth Andrews, Marion Cloaninger, Marsha Holmes, and Susan Marlowe. OOTB is a cohesive and collaborative group of artists sharing processes, ideas, and exhibiting together since 2015. They are inspired by the natural beauty, culture, and spirit of the Blue Ridge region. Their art demonstrates distinctive and diverse styles, ranging from the literal to the vivid, contemporary mixed media pieces to whimsical celebrations of life.

Marsha Holmes, “Blue Barn,” 2021, acrylic on canvas, 20″x20″

From Out of the Blue artists:

We are artists—creators who get messy, experiment, break rules and share our joy in art.

When we enter a state of creative FLOW, we become open to the unexpected, as images evolve intuitively. This includes:

Making marks

Applying color and base layers

Allowing textures and patterns to create areas of possibilities

Opening the door for images and dreams to inspire

Discovering our own unique voice

For more information, visit blowingrockmuseum.org.

About BRAHM

The 25,000-square-foot Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, known as BRAHM, opened its doors on October 1, 2011. Located off Main Street in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, and activities. The permanent collection of more than 600 objects includes works by Elliott Daingerfield, Maud Gatewood, Elizabeth Bradford, Mark Hewitt and other American impressionist and post-impressionist artists. Open year-round, 24,000 visitors are welcomed free of charge to experience 25 changing exhibitions. BRAHM also has an outreach education program that encourages arts education in local schools, daycares, and senior centers.

BRAHM is open to the public, free of charge, Tuesdays–Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and, May 1 through October 31, Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit BlowingRockMuseum.org or call 828-295-9099.

