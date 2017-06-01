Movies in Boone Theaters This Weekend: Wonder Woman, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and More

Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 4:00 pm

Regal Boone Cinema 7

210 New Market Street Centre

1-844-462-7342 ext. 254

Wonder Woman

PG-13, 2 hr 21 min, Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy

3D Friday through Saturday: 7 p.m.

Not 3D Friday through Saturday: 10:10 p.m.



Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

PG, 1 hr 29 min, Animated

3D Friday through Sunday: 9:50 p.m.

Not 3D Friday through Sunday: 5 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.



Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

PG-13, 2 hr 15 min, Action/Adventure

3D Friday through Sunday: 3:50 p.m.

Not 3D Friday through Sunday: 7:10 p.m. | 10:05 p.m.



Baywatch

R, 1 hr 59 min, Comedy

Friday through Sunday: 4:30 p.m. | 7:20 p.m. | 10:10 p.m.



In Our Hands: Battle for Jerusalem

PG-13, 2 hr 0 min, Concert/Special Event

Thursday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m.



Alien: Covenant

R, 2 hr 2 min, Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Friday through Sunday: 4:10 p.m. | 7:05 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.



Everything, Everything

Pg-13, 1 hr 36 min, Drama, Romance

Friday through Sunday: 4:20 p.m. | 9:50 p.m.



King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

PG-13, 2 hr 6 min, Action/Adventure, Drama

Friday through Sunday: 4:20 p.m.





Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

PG-13, 2 hr 15 min, Action/Adventure, Comedy

Friday through Sunday: 4 p.m. | 7:10 p.m. | 10:15 p.m.





