Movies in Boone Theaters This Weekend: War for the Planet of the Apes, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Despicable Me 3 and More

Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 10:42 am

Regal Boone Cinema 7

210 New Market Street Centre

1-844-462-7342 ext. 254

War for the Planet of the Apes

PG-13, 2 hr 19 min, Action/Adventure

3D Friday through Sunday: 7 p.m.

Not 3D Friday through Sunday: 10:10 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

PG-13, 2 hr 14 min, Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy

3D Friday through Sunday: 1:25 p.m. | 4:25 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 10:25 p.m.

Not 3D Friday through Sunday: 1 p.m. | 4 p.m. | 7 p.m. | 10 p.m.

Despicable Me 3

PG, 1 hr 36 min, Action/Adventure, Animated

3D Friday through Sunday: 1:45 p.m. | 9:50 p.m.

Not 3D Friday through Sunday: 4:35 p.m. | 7:20 p.m.

The House (2017)

R, 1 hr 28 min, Comedy

Friday through Sunday: 1:35 p.m. | 4:45 p.m.

Baby Driver

R, 1 hr 53 min, Action/Adventure, Comedy

Friday through Sunday: 1:20 p.m. | 4:20 p.m. | 7:30 p.m. | 10:15 p.m.

The Big Sick

R, 2 hr 0 min

Friday through Sunday: 7:15 p.m. | 10:05 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight 

PG-13, 2 hr 29 min, Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Friday through Sunday: 1:15 p.m. | 3:50 p.m.

Wonder Woman

PG-13, 2 hr 21 min, Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Friday through Sunday: 1:10 p.m. | 4:10 p.m. | 7:10 p.m. | 10:10 p.m.

 

 

