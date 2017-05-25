Movies in Boone Theaters This Weekend: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Baywatch, Alien: Covenant and More

Regal Boone Cinema 7
210 New Market Street Centre
1-844-462-7342 ext. 254
Can’t wait to see one of these movies? Get your tickets online.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
PG-13, 2 hr 15 min, Action/Adventure
3D Friday through Sunday: 7 p.m.
Not 3D Friday through Sunday: 10 p.m.
Baywatch
R, 1 hr 59 min, Comedy
Friday through Sunday: 4:15 p.m. | 7:15 p.m. | 10:20 p.m.
Alien: Covenant
R, 2 hr 2 min, Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Friday through Sunday: 4:10 p.m. | 7:20 p.m. | 10:10 p.m.
Everything, Everything
Pg-13, 1 hr 36 min, Drama, Romance
Friday through Sunday: 4:30 p.m. | 7:30 p.m. | 9:50 p.m.
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
PG-13, 2 hr 6 min, Action/Adventure, Drama
3D Friday through Sunday: 4 p.m.
Not 3D Friday through Sunday: 7:10 p.m. | 10:15 p.m.
Snatched (2017)
R, 1 hr 30 min, Comedy
Friday through Sunday: 4:40 p.m. | 7:35 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
PG-13, 2 hr 15 min, Action/Adventure, Comedy
Friday through Sunday: 3:50 p.m. | 7:05 p.m. | 10:05 p.m.
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
PG, 2 hr 9 min, Family, Music/Performing Arts
Friday through Sunday: 4:20 p.m.