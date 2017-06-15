Movies in Boone Theaters This Weekend: Cars 3 (2017), It Comes at Night, The Mummy (2017) and More

Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 1:13 pm

Regal Boone Cinema 7

210 New Market Street Centre

1-844-462-7342 ext. 254

Cars 3 (2017)

G, 1 hr 49 min, Animated, Family

3D Friday through Sunday: 9:50 p.m.

Not 3D Friday through Sunday: 7 p.m.



It Comes at Night

R, 1 hr 37 min, Horror, Suspense/Thriller

Friday through Sunday: 1:30 p.m. | 4:35 p.m. | 7:35 p.m. | 10 p.m.



The Mummy (2017)

PG-13, 1 hr 50 min, Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy

3D Friday through Sunday: 1:20 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.

Not 3D Friday through Sunday: 4:25 p.m. | 7:20 p.m.



Wonder Woman

PG-13, 2 hr 21 min, Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy

3D Friday through Sunday: 1:10 p.m. | 4:15 p.m.

Not 3D Friday through Sunday: 12:45 p.m. | 3:50 p.m. | 7 p.m. | 10:20 p.m.



Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

PG, 1 hr 29 min, Animated

3D Friday through Sunday: 9:45 p.m.

Not 3D Friday through Sunday: 1:40 p.m. | 4:45 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.



Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

PG-13, 2 hr 15 min, Action/Adventure

Friday through Sunday: 1 p.m. | 4:10 p.m. | 7:10 p.m. | 10:10 p.m.



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

PG-13, 2 hr 15 min, Action/Adventure, Comedy

Friday through Sunday: 12:50 p.m. | 4 p.m. | 7:05 p.m. | 10:05 p.m.



