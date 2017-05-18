Movies in Boone Theaters This Weekend: Alien: Covenant, Everything, Everything, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and More

Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 2:29 pm

Regal Boone Cinema 7

210 New Market Street Centre

1-844-462-7342 ext. 254

Alien: Covenant

R, 2 hr 2 min, Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Friday through Sunday: 7 p.m. | 9:50 p.m.



Everything, Everything

Pg-13, 1 hr 36 min, Drama, Romance

Friday through Sunday: 5 p.m. | 7:30 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.



King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

PG-13, 2 hr 6 min, Action/Adventure, Drama

3D Friday through Sunday: 4 p.m. | 10:10 p.m.

Not 3D Friday through Sunday: 1 p.m. | 7:10 p.m.



Snatched (2017)

R, 1 hr 30 min, Comedy

Friday through Sunday: 1:40p.m. | 4:40 p.m. | 7:35 p.m. | 9:50 p.m.



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

PG-13, 2 hr 15 min, Action/Adventure, Comedy

3D Friday through Sunday: 1:20 p.m. | 4:20 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 10:25 p.m.

Not 3D Friday through Sunday: 12:50 p.m. | 3:50 p.m. | 7 p.m. | 10 p.m.



The Circle (2017)

PG-13, 1 hr 50 min, Suspense/Thriller

Friday through Sunday: 1:30 p.m.



The Fate of the Furious

PG-13, 2 hr 16 min, Action/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller

Friday through Sunday: 1:10 p.m. | 4:10 p.m.



Beauty and the Beast (2017)

PG, 2 hr 9 min, Family, Music/Performing Arts

Friday through Sunday: 1:15 p.m. | 4:15 p.m. | 7:20 p.m. | 10:15 p.m.



