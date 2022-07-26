Mountain Home Music is pleased to be returning to the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country for three programs

Boone, NC – Mountain Home Music is pleased to announce a series of concerts highlighting North Carolina Appalachian tradition bearers, at the beautifully restored Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. First up, prepare for an evening of non-stop entertainment and goosebumps with Laura Boosinger and Josh Goforth joined by storyteller, Orville Hicks on Saturday, July 30. This program of music and mountain folklore, featuring award-winning Western North Carolina natives, is not to be missed!

In addition to the July 30 program, Mountain Home Music’s 2022 programming at the Appalachian Theatre includes the Jeff Little Trio on Thursday, September 1, and the Burnett Sisters on Saturday, October 15. All shows begin at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $10.50 for students, $17.50 for Mountain Home Music members, and $22.50 for the public. Tickets are available at the Appalachian Theatre Box Office, 559 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607, Tuesday – Friday from 11 AM – 3 PM or via apptheatre.org.

Joe Shannon had a dream to one day present Mountain Home Music Programming on the Doc Watson Stage at the Appalachian Theatre and we are so grateful for the opportunity to live his dream. We are excited about this year’s programs at the Appalachian Theatre and look forward to presenting even more of the state’s Appalachian tradition bearers on the Doc Watson Stage in 2023.

Mountain Home Music is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to celebrating the diverse styles of Appalachian performing arts, including music, singing, storytelling, and dance. You can support Mountain Home Music and save money on tickets by becoming a member today atmountainhomemusic.org

For more information:

Courtney Wheeler, Executive Director

Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music

[email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

