Melissa Reeves Returns to the High Country for her 16th Annual Holiday Show on Dec. 9

Published Friday, December 1, 2017 at 12:12 pm

Melissa Reeves is a local legend in the High Country, who is known for her holiday shows. This year will be her 16th Holiday Show. The show will be on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8:00 p.m. The show will be held at The Local, which is located at 179 Howard Street in downtown Boone.



If you have never been to the Holiday Show, it is known for being a ton of fun with crazy last minute creativity and over the top costumes. It is a great holiday get together with friends and family. Reeves would like to thank everyone in advance for making the event such an awesome night of funky holiday fun!

Melissa Reeves says, “Well congratulations! We’ve almost made it through this year! That alone deserves a good throw down! And I’m ready. Pullin’ out all the stops this year, takin’ it back …. We’re gonna send this year packin’. We’ve had a couple of good things come out of this stormy weather of a year. But now its time for us to grab a hold of the reins, give a good word of encouragement to the tired reindeer and find our way through the cold and through the snow and through the wind and through the rain back to the comfort of a warm stable and fresh hay… A few more steps inside, take our coats off, warm by the fire and start dancin’.”

Reeves invites all to attend this year’s holiday show. She will be accompanied by some of the most ‘sanctified’ musicians around! The musicians include DaShawn Hickman, Dustin Hofsess, Chaisaray Schenck.

Mt. Airy, NC native, DaShawn Hickman has been playing sacred pedal steel guitar since the age of 7. Hickman was inspired by his mother, a pedal steel player-turned-minister. For more than a decade, Hickman has played with The Allen Boys, North Carolina’s only touring sacred steel band. The musical tradition dates back to 1930s-era Pentecostal churches.

Dustin Hofsess a multi-talented composer, versatile musician and band leader for Holiday Show 16 has played with some of the best musicians of his era including John Scofield and Grover Washington Jr and one of my favorites, NYC’s own Oz Noy! He has opened for James Brown, Charlie Hunter, Oteil Burbridge, and Robert Walters. Reeves claims that, “Dustin’s musicianship, professionalism and creativity always make any show we are on together a pleasure!”



Chaisaray Schenck grew up in a family of musicians. Chez’s father was a drummer, his mom a singer, and older brother also a drummer. His combination of speed, power and control, coupled with a ‘effervescent’ approach to the drums have set him in a musical league all his own.‘Chez’ inherited the gift of music and embraces it passionately. Reeves is excited to have ‘Chez’ back this year on Holiday Show 16!

** SEATING FOR THE SHOW IS LIMITED **



You can insure your seat by calling The Local at 828.266.2179 or reserving your spot online at http://www.thelocalboone.com/# !reservations/cxg .

For more information about the Melissa Reaves’ Holiday Show, visit http://www.melissareaves.com/h oliday-show/ .

