March 17: The Daniel Boone Rail Jam, Presented by Appalachian Mountain Brewery

Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 1:34 pm

For those who love to shred, Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s Daniel Boone Rail Jam is taking place on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. ‘Rail Jam’ is an outdoor skiing and snowboarding competition in which the proceeds go to the Revamp the Amp project. There will be food and beverages available for purchase. All are welcome to participate or spectate at the event.

The warm up and spectator opener will take place at 5 p.m., and the competition itself will take place at 6 p.m. Finals will start at 7 p.m., closing with the award ceremony at 9 p.m. The Daniel Boone Rail Jam will be held at The Daniel Boone Amphitheater, which is located at 591 Horn in the W Drive.

If you have hesitations about the weather, have no fear! 12 tons of shaved ice will be brought to the venue, in order to ensure plenty of snow for the event. The ramp this year will be bigger and better in order to hold more features for the riders.

Competition categories for skiing and snowboarding include intermediate and advanced levels. There is a women’s competition category option as well. Friends of all ages are invited to compete in the competition. There are no age group categories.

For those who would like to compete in the competition the entry fee is $10.00 before March 16, and $20.00 at the door. Spectator tickets are available for purchase for $5.00. Payments can be made online, or you can register at the door. On-site parking is free.

Registration can be transferred, however registration is non-refundable.

As mentioned, the proceeds from the event go toward the Revamp the Amp project which focuses on the revitalization of the Daniel Boone Amphitheatre.

There will be plenty of raffles and prizes for the spectators as well as event participants. Shauna Godwin, of AMB’s We Can So You Can Foundation said, “We have a wide variety of prizes which, in the past, has included ski and snowboard gear, gift certificates, and other items from local sponsors. We also have custom trophies and cash prizes for top 3 in each category. Oh, and we’re giving away over 5,000 In cash!”

There will be two, possibly three, food trucks at the event including Farm to Flame and the Cardinal. The third food truck will be named closer to the event.

Three craft breweries will supply libations at the event. The breweries include Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB), Booneshine and Lost Province.

The Appalachian Mountain Brewery asks participants and spectators to not bring their own alcohol. Alcohol may be consumed, but must be purchased at the event along with the presentation of a photo-ID.

For further information regarding registration, tickets, event details and more visit http://danielboonerailjam.com/.

For specific questions, please email shauna@wecansoyoucan.org.

Pictures from last year’s Daniel Boone Rail Jam

