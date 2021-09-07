Linda Elksnin, Lisa Pepper and Bob Meier are the Artists in Residency This Week at Edgewood Cottage Through September 12

Artists Linda Elksnin, Lisa Pepper and Bob Meier will be spending this week at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock through September 12 as part of their Artists in Residency program.

LINDA ELKSNIN, WATERCOLOR, ACRYLIC, MIXED MEDIA

Linda’s colorful, whimsical paintings are inspired by eclectic sources such as textiles, self-taught and outsider artists, and mainstream artists such as Mark Rothko, Romare Bearden and Marc Chagall. She incorporates symbols, shapes, and subject matter from a variety of cultures, including those of the American South, Appalachia, and Haiti, as well as the aboriginal people of Panama and Australia. Linda uses a variety of media (acrylic, watercolor, gouache, color pencil, pastel) to work on paper, canvas, and wood. Whether abstract or loosely based on reality, the common thread of all her work is color and graphically pleasing design. Her work is often described as whimsical and happy. Want to see art to make you smile? Come meet Linda from September 6 through September 12 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

LISA PEPPER, OILS

Lisa works in oils with content as diverse as animals, people, still life, landscapes and the world around her. She has been painting for about 12 years. Her work has been enjoyed in local establishments such as Peddler’s Steak House and Peppers Restaurant in Boone as well as the Ashe Co-Arts Council. Come meet local artist Lisa Pepper from September 6 through September 12 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

BOB MEIER, CLAY

Originally from Philadelphia, PA, Bob moved to Boone after military service to complete his education at Appalachian State University. It was a class in pottery/ceramics that changed the trajectory of his life. While finishing his Bachelor and Masters degrees at ASU, Bob continued his interest in clay through course work, workshops, and hands-on work experience. Bob is one of the founding members of Hands Crafts Gallery in Boone, establishing the region’s first cooperative gallery in 1975. Bob’s work has been on exhibit at the Folk Art Center in Asheville and Moses Cone Manor in Blowing Rock. He is represented by a number of fine North Carolina galleries. Come meet Bob from September 6th through September 12th at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock and select your own piece of heirloom-quality pottery to enjoy.

More information about the Edgewood Cottage can be found here.

