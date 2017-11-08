Lees-McRae College Theatre Arts Presents And Then They Came For Me: Remembering The World of Anne Frank, Nov. 17–19      

Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 11:26 am

BANNER ELK, N.C. — Become immersed in the heartbreaking and hopeful Lees-McRae Theatre Arts production of And Then They Came For Me: Remembering The World of Anne Frank from Nov. 17–18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. in Hayes Auditorium and Broyhill Theatre.

And Then They Came For Me: Remembering The World of Anne Frank is a unique theatrical experience that brings the stories of holocaust survivors Evan Schloss and Ed Silverberg to life by blending video interviews with live action.

Mentioned at the start of Anne Frank’s now-famous diary, Schloss was Frank’s first boyfriend.

Schloss’ family lived in the same apartment building in Amsterdam as the Frank family. His family went into hiding the same day as the Franks, and similarly, were betrayed. Their families were arrested by the Nazis before being sent to concentration camps.

“The performance has been referred to as a living documentary,” Director, Gabe Vanover, said. “Which is both a topic and style of show that is very different and exciting to the Lees-McRae Theatre Arts Department.”

