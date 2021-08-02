Lee Harper and Tunde Afholayan Famous are the Artists in Residency This Week at Edgewood Cottage Through August 8

Painters Lee Harper and Tunde Afholayan Famous are spending this week at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock through August 8 as part of their Artists in Residency program.

Harper has enjoyed a successful career as dancer, choreographer, teacher and artist. A native of Hickory, Harper attended the Juilliard School of Music and graduated from the North Carolina School of the Arts with a degree in dance. In addition to dancing professionally with iconic New York dance studios such as Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre, Lee enjoyed a long association with the Atlanta Symphony, choreographing works for her professional dance company. Harper’s art work in oil includes still life, dancers, landscapes and more. Come meet Lee from August 2 through August 8 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

Famous, a Nigerian-born artist, is considered one of today’s most prolific African contemporary artists. Exploring color as the basis of painting, he infuses spiritualism and symbolism in his powerful, lyrical expressions. As both artist and educator, Tunde continues his impact on the lives of adults and children through his artwork, workshops, demonstrations and school residencies. His paintings been exhibited in galleries and museums in Nigeria, Europe and the United States. Come meet and enjoy the works of this talented artist from August 2 through August 8 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

