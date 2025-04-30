Latest Updates for FloydFest 25~Aurora Music Festival Taking Place July 23 to 27 in Check, Va

FLOYD, VA — A renowned cornerstone of Appalachian culture and music, The Floyd Country Store returns as a marquee partner for FloydFest 25~Aurora, not only as the sponsor of FloydFest’s cherished Porch Stage, but also as a lead for its programming during the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 23 to 27, 2025, at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Patrons who have still not secured tickets to FloydFest 25~Aurora are encouraged to do so soon, as some non-sold-out ticket types are in short supply. For a direct link to tickets, visit https://wl.seetickets.us/event/FloydFest- 25Aurora/625477?afflky=FloydFest.



Representing the eighth round of artist additions to the ‘Aurora’ lineup, The Floyd Country Store brings a trove of incredible talent to the Porch, including Appalachian Road Show, DaShawn Hickman, Denim & Plaid, Dom Flemons, Handmade Music School, Mac Traynham & The Hard Driverz, Miss Tess, Raistlin Brabson & Margo MacSweeney, The Loose Strings Band, Twin Creeks Stringband and Viv & Riley.

These new acts join the bands featured in FloydFest’s first seven artist announcements, which included the festival’s 2025 headliners — The Black Crowes, Mt. Joy, Gov’t Mule and JJ Grey & Mofro — as well as a vivid star-burst of other extraordinary performers: Paul Cauthen, The California Honeydrops, Larkin Poe, Futurebirds, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Cimafunk, Geese, The Travelin’ McCourys Presents The Grateful Ball, Maggie Rose, LA LOM, The Original Wailers Feat. Al Anderson, The Brothers Comatose, Jeremie Albino, Big Something, LaMP (feat. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, Ray Paczkowski), Aly & AJ, Hans Williams, Chaparelle, Toubab Krewe, Chris Smither, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, The Last Revel, Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes, Clover County, The Free Label, Theo Lawrence, Sam Morrow, Kelsey Waldon, Big Richard, Eddie 9V, Crowe Boys, Holy Roller, Diggin Dirt, Buffalo Nichols, Isaac Hadden, The Jared Stout Band, Bella’s Bartok, Seth James, The Point, Cha Wa, Stimulator Jones, Palm Palm, Hippies & Cowboys, Abby Bryant, LadyCouch, Marc Ridge & The Revelers, Tan & Sober Gentlemen, Brass Queens, Red Panda, Peen, plus FloydFest 24~Horizon On-the-Rise winner, Mackenzie Roark & the Hotpants, and runner-up, Ranford Almond.



Sponsored by Peluso Microphone Lab and Press Press Merch, The On-the-Rise Class of 2025 includes Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Deaf Andrews, Electric Kif, Elias Hix, Florencia & The Feeling, Grain Thief, Hash The Band, Lua Flora, Lucid Evolution, Old Lady, The Hip Snacks, The Jack Wharff Band and Widely Grown.



Showcasing Across-the-Way Productions, Inc.’s love and admiration for the brilliant local music scene, FloydFest 25~Aurora’s ‘Local Love’ lineup includes Blue Mule, Christian Quesenberry, Cinémathèque, Empty Bottles, Father Sun, Freak Rangers, GOTE, Jatoba, Kerosene Willy, Leonard Blush & The Camelcals, Mountain Walrus, Ripejive, Solacoustix and The Sugar Hollows.

All artists can be discovered and explored via extensive bios, links and playlists at https://floydfest.com/lineup/, as well as enjoyed via a Spotify playlist: https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest25AuroraPlaylist



Don’t be tardy: patrons can preview the FloydFest 25~Aurora On-the-Rise Class of 2025 via a separate Spotify playlist by clicking to: https://tinyurl.com/FF25OtR. As always, patron voting via the FloydFest 25~Aurora smartphone app (available for both Apple and Android) will determine the winner and runner-up, each of which receives prize packages from Peluso Microphone Lab and Press Press Merch. The updated app for FloydFest 25~Aurora will be available for download in early summer.



Patrons are encouraged to sign up for FloydFest’s e-blast newsletters and new-and-improved Text Club so they don’t miss a minute of all of the ‘Aurora’ news and announcements that are fit to print: https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily.

Click to https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025 for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices increase on July 1, and for a final time at the gate, if tickets remain. Info by ticket-type, as well as price tiers, can be viewed at https://floydfest.com/info-by-ticket-type- price-tiers/.



New for 2025, Hotel Travel Packages are now available for FloydFest 25~Aurora, with accommodation options at the iconic & historic Hotel Roanoke (VIP) and the modern & plush SpringHill Suites Roanoke (GA). FloydFest Hotel Travel Packages are available paired with either (2) 5-Day GA tickets or (2) 5-Day VIP tickets for FloydFest 25~Aurora, and include a five-night hotel stay (and all associated hotel amenities), roundtrip shuttle transportation to and from the festival Wednesday through Sunday, plus (2) FloydFest Merchandise Bundles. A limited number of GA & VIP Hotel Travel Packages are available so act fast to claim this new boutique offering on FloydFest.com or https://floydfest.com/hotel-travel-packages/.

Visit FloydFest.com to find:

• The initial By-Day Artist Schedule for FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://floydfest.com/2025-artists-by-day/

• Brand-new and expanded FAQs: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/

• A Site Map (with updates coming soon!): https://floydfest.com/site-map/

• The valued Partners of FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://floydfest.com/partners/

• The lineup, artist information, playlists and links: https://floydfest.com/lineup/

• Rules, a packing list and directions: https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/

• Vendor info: https://floydfest.com/vendors/

• Volunteer info (applications still OPEN!): https://floydfest.com/volunteers/

• A Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest25AuroraPlaylist

• Information on Festival Experiences (such as Outdoor Adventure, the Children’s Universe, and “Other Cool Stuff”), plus access to customer service, booking contacts … and more!

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest takes place at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Click to https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025 for a direct link to tickets. For more information, email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Also, to sign-up for both our e-blast newsletters and Text Club, visit https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily.

