LANDSCAPES AND CONTEMPORARY ARTWORK AT CARLTON GALLERY’S 41 MID-SUMMER EXHIBITION  

Carlton Gallery begins its 41 Mid-Summer Group Exhibition – “Diverse Imaginings in Landscapes” with an Opening Reception on Saturday, July 29, 2 – 5 pm. Some of the standing gallery artists plan to attend to greet visitors, and light hors d’oeuvres can be enjoyed.

This exhibition features traditional and abstract landscapes by Andrew Braitman, Egidio Antonaccio, and returning gallery artist, Kevin Beck. Local scenery, streams, waterfalls, and native flora fill the gallery with wonderment and color, as each artist paints the landscape in a masterly mode.

The abstracted landscape paintings of Andrew Braitman highlight his brilliant use of color, transition of prismatic colors with suggestion of forms when it fits the composition, details when needed, along with a splotch of color to catch one’s eye. Braitman says, “I absolutely love painting; I find it to be a constant challenge and reward, and thoroughly enjoy sharing that love with anyone who wants to learn an insight into its magic.”

A great love of color and the inspiration from nature are the outstanding qualities of the landscapes of Egidio Antonaccio. His realistic oil paintings of mountain sunlit valleys and shadowy hillsides, paths filled with flowering shrubs, woodland waterfalls and trails with native rhododendron and dogwood to a softly rendered Grandfather Mountain are testament to his ingenious imagination and exceptional talent.

A big welcome back to local artist, Kevin Beck, who was a standing gallery artist. He is a plein air painter who interprets local landscapes with a palette of blues, greens, with a golden yellow light source. Beck is known for paintings that project colors and shadows, while capturing on canvas the atmosphere of the landscape. He says,” I have great respect for the craft of painting and as such I am a constant student. I work with the best materials available to create works of lasting value for my collectors.”

This exhibition includes new landscape paintings by Monique Carr, Connie Winters, Mary Kamerer, Jean Rupprecht, Gina Strumpf, Amos Westmoreland, Holly Glasscock, Sharon Rusch Shaver, Kate Worm, Kim Abernethy, Karin Neuvirth, and Linda Apriletti. Their artwork is created in their distinct color palette, individual panache, along with their personal interpretation of the subject matter.

Carlton Gallery welcomes Philip Ramsey, an impressionistic oil painter. His landscapes are rendered in muted colors, heavily textured and displaying thoughtful compositions.

Visit Carlton Gallery for the 41 Mid-Summer Group Exhibition which represents many local and regional artists whose contemporary and traditional work in Paintings, Glass, Wood, Clay, Fiber Art, and Jewelry makes an exciting and inspiring collection.

The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock in the Grandfather Mountain community. Gallery hours are 10 to 5 Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 to 5:30 on Sunday. For more information on workshops, artists or exhibitions visit www.carltongallery.com or call 828 963-4288.

Courtesy of Carlton Gallery

