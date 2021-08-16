Kathryn Regel is the Artist in Residency This Week at Edgewood Cottage Through August 22

Artist Kathryn Regel will be spending this week at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock through August 22 as part of their Artists in Residency program.

KATHRYN REGEL, MIXED MEDIA AND PENCIL DRAWINGS

Kathryn has been described as a weaver of stories; her work, a unique combination of art, memories and ancestry. Technically, Kathryn combines old family photos with current-day prints to make a story—either real or imagined. She adds images of maps, news clippings, advertisements, sewing patterns, stamps and anything else that she feels go with the stories. She then paints the layers together with acrylic paint to make it seem like a seamless picture.

A native of Wisconsin, Kathryn earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art from the University of Texas and currently resides in North Carolina.

Come meet Kathryn and see her one-of-a-kind art this week from August 16th through August 22nd at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

