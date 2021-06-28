Ineke Thomas is the Artist in Residency This Week at Edgewood Cottage Through July 4

Ineke Thomas, a mixed media infused fiber artist, is the artist in residency from June 28 through July 4 at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

Years of quilt making allowed Ineke to look at fibers in new ways as she began constructing abstract fiber and mixed media art. Her current fiber art pieces are no longer attached to canvas only, but also to wormy chestnut bark and sometimes to rusted metal.

Her work may include the use of pottery, small pieces of copper tubing and other unconventional materials. Ineke has participated in both regional and national art shows and competitions, both with fellow artists and in solo exhibits.

Come meet Ineke this week at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

