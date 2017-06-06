Inaugural High Country Toast Celebrates Local Food, Drink and Attractions June 23-24

Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 1:58 pm

By Bailey Faulkner

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Boone Sunrise Rotary Club have teamed up to host a two-day celebration of the High Country’s most popular restaurants and businesses. The inaugural High Country Toast, a “local showcase of food, drink, and attractions that will entertain visitors and locals alike,” is slated for Friday, June 23 at the Jones House in downtown Boone and Saturday, June 24 at Appalachian Ski Mountain.

Recognizing that beautiful landscapes aren’t the only features that attract visitors to the High Country each year, the Boone Chamber and Rotary Club decided to bring together Boone Independent Restaurants, local breweries and wineries and representatives of prominent local attractions for two nights of camaraderie and entertainment. The event is sponsored by High Country staple Mast General Store.

Funds raised from the event will directly impact local nonprofit organizations. Portions of the event’s proceeds will be distributed to the Jones House’s Junior Appalachian Musicians program, the Blue Ridge Conservancy and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture. Additionally, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Boone Sunrise Rotary Club will use raised funds to continue “community-based programming and projects the organizations organize throughout the year.”

The celebration’s first night will be held at the Jones House in downtown Boone. Partnered with the venue’s Friday Concert on the Lawn series, Friday’s High Country Toast event will feature music from local bands with Boone-based Strictly Strings headlining the night. While catching some local tunes, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy dinner offerings from several local restaurants. Admission to the food tent for children under four years of age will be free.

Beer and wine samplings will be available at the Jones House to patrons aged 21 and over. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be offered. Twist the Balloon Man and Boone Photo Booth will join in to provide entertainment for the night.

Friday’s event will be held from 6 – 9 p.m. Tickets for the event will be $35 for adults and $10 for children aged 4 – 12.

After a night of family-friendly fun at the Jones House, High Country Toast will make the short trip to Appalachian Ski Mountain for an “adults-only evening of wine tasting, great food and entertainment” on Saturday night.

Saturday night will continue to showcase the High Country’s most popular restaurants and businesses. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available, and live music will run throughout the night. Patrons will also have the chance to ride the mountain’s ski lifts to check out the top of the Appalachian Ski Mountain property.

Saturday night’s event is scheduled for 6 – 9 p.m. Tickets for the event will be $75 per adult, with the ticket including food, wine tastings and photos. All adult tickets include a High Country Toast tasting glass from Prime Lending (Rosa Ivey team) and Charles Eyler Nationwide Insurance Agency. A special $100 rate for admission to both nights will also be available to adults.

You can purchase tickets at the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce or online at highcountrytoast.com.

Need a sitter for Saturday Night’s celebration? High Gravity Adventures will offer special event childcare from 5:30 – 9:30. For more information on this special offer, visit highgravityadventures.com/high-country-toast.

For more information on High Country Toast, visit the event’s website here. You can also call (828) 264-2225 with any further questions.

