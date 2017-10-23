The Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series at Appalachian State University concludes Nov. 2

Published Monday, October 23, 2017 at 11:03 am

BOONE, N.C.—The Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series at Appalachian State University will conclude Nov. 2 with two presentations by Vivian Shipley, a poet, critic and award-winning teacher.

Vivian Shipley will appear Nov. 2 in the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series at Appalachian State University. Photo courtesy of Vivian Shipley

Shipley was chosen for the series for her eclectic range and her sense of home and hearth, said Joseph Bathanti, the series’ director and a professor of creative writing in Appalachian’s Department of English. She’s also a native of Kentucky, and her poetry holds fast to her Appalachian roots.

Shipley served as the final judge for the 2017-18 Marian Coe and John Foster West scholarships in creative writing competitions at Appalachian. She is a distinguished professor of creative writing at Southern Connecticut State University and was the 2014 recipient of the Hackney Literary Award for Poetry.

Her 10th book, “Perennial,” was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize and was a 2016-17 Paterson Poetry Prize finalist. Shipley will present a craft talk on “The Poetry of Witness” from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. in the Three Top Room of the Plemmons Student Union and will read from her work at 7:30 p.m. in the same location.

As with all series events, Shipley’s presentations will be free and open to the public. A book sale and signing will follow. Her books will also be available in the Appalachian State University Bookstore.

In her craft talk, Shipley said she will be discussing the importance of writing poems about historic and contemporary events that preserve details of voices that have been silenced and lives that have been cut short, such as the 58 people killed in Las Vegas at a country music festival earlier this month.

“I’ll focus on how I incorporate the extensive research I do for poems of witness without allowing it to overpower the poem and weight it down,” she said. “I will share how I struggle with point of view in order to create an immediate voice for the people depicted in my poems.”

For her reading, Shipley has selected poems from her next book, which will center on such recent events as the solar eclipse in Charleston, South Carolina, and the truck driver in Texas who transported 73 illegal immigrants in his truck in July and allowed 10 people to die for lack of air conditioning. She will also read poems about the different roles and experiences of women – real and imagined – from her book, “The Poet.”

“I hope that people will learn about the lives of other people from the information in my poems in order to honor their memory. I like to read poems and learn something I did not know that stimulates me to find out more about the topic or person,” she said. “I also hope people will be inspired to write poems of their own that will attempt to make our world a kinder and more peaceful place by developing compassion for the lives of other men, women and children that are unlike our own.”

