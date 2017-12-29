The Green Park Inn’s Annual Black and White Gala: a High Country New Year’s Eve Tradition

Published Friday, December 29, 2017 at 11:24 am

For those who are looking to engage in a more celebratory, upscale event New Year’s Eve, the Green Park Inn is exactly what you are looking for. They will be hosting their annual Black and White Gala. The event will include a five course meal, a live band, a champagne toast, and the traditional lowering of the Green Horse at midnight. This event is adult only, and reservations are required.

The event begins at 8:30 p.m.

The event includes a five course meal. The meal will include delicacies that have a unique twist to the High Country. The first course is a lobster bisque with crispy duck fat croutons, accompanied by white truffle oil and chives. The second course is grilled romaine, lardons, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, and balsamic vinaigrette. The third course is seared scallops in a popcorn-cream sauce, toasted quinoa, roasted corn, and smoked salts (a staff favorite). The fourth choice of a grilled filet mignon (served medium) with scalloped potatoes, grilled asparagus, wild mushrooms, crisped shallots, and blackberry-red wine jus or pan seared Barramundi (Australian Sea Bass) with beluga lentils, oven dried tomatoes, grilled asparagus, and chimichurri sauce. The fifth course is a chocolate turtle cake. Dinner will cost $90 per person, plus tax and 20% gratuity.

The High Standards Big Band (featuring Steve Frank as bandleader) will begin live music at 8:30 p.m., as well. The band will start the evening by playing their dinner set, and then the music style will progress into beach music and then rock-and-roll as the evening continues. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase your dance moves and have a good time on the dance floor.

The High Standards Big Band has been together for fifteen years. The band plays big band standards, along with beach styles and the 60s and 70s rock-and-roll classics. The High Standards has played for all but one of the Green Park Inn’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations for the past 7 years that the hotel has been reopened.

After the dinner portion of the evening, there will be a champagne toast welcoming the New Year, along with the now traditional lowering of the Green Horse over the dance floor at midnight. Dancing will carry on through the New Year.

There are hotel still has rooms available for guests who do not want to drive home after the celebratory evening but reservations are on a first come, first served basis.

For more information please call The Green Park Inn at (828) 414-9230 or visit their website at http://greenparkinn.com/.

