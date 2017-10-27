Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale, Will Be Held 11/8- 11/10 at Various Times Each Day

Published Friday, October 27, 2017 at 10:50 am

Friends of the Library is looking forward to holding its Holiday Book Sale. The days of the dale are a little different this year. The sale will be held on Wednesday, November 8th, from 4PM to 7PM, Thursday, November 9th, from 9AM to 7 PM, and Friday, from 9AM to 4PM. The library will be closed on Saturday, November 11, for Veteran’s Day. The sale will take place in the Evelyn Johnson Meeting Room at the library.

Prices of the books will be

Most Hardbacks $2

Most Paperbacks 50₵

Large books will be priced higher

Children’s Hardbacks 50₵

Children’s Paperbacks 25₵

Media (CD’s, DVD’s, videos) $1

Gift Baskets $5 – $12

Proceeds from the sale will go to the library to support programs and materials that are not funded by government.

There will be a wide selection of books available at the sale including cookbooks, hobbies and crafts, history, biography, travel and local history, religion, hardback and paperback fiction and others. This will be a good opportunity to purchase books for gifts and to stock up on winter reading. As in the past, very reasonably priced gift baskets will be available. There will also be a large number of music CD’s available due to a recent, generous donation.

The sale is open to the public all three days.

Friends of Watauga County Public Library is an all volunteer 501c3 organization whose mission is to support the public library and promote literacy.

For more information, contact Claire Olander at olandercm@bellsouth.net.

