Free Dance Program Coming to Boone in January 2018 For Children Ages 3-7 and Ages 7-11

Published Friday, November 10, 2017

Boone, N.C. (November 10, 2017) – A new dance program, Anyone Can Dance!, is coming to Boone in January 2018. The program, which will take place on Fridays at Northwestern Studios, will offer free ballet and tap lessons to children in the Boone community. Its mission is to expand access to dance classes to all children.

Anyone Can Dance! is led by Appalachian State University student, Emily Sharpe. She has danced for 15 years, focusing in the disciplines of ballet and tap. She has six years of experience as an assistant dance teacher and two as a lead teacher. She credits dance with giving her confidence and friends that are more like family, and sought to create a program that would allow all children to have the same experience.

The program offers classes for two age groups. The first class, held from four to five o’clock, is open to children ages three to seven. The second, held from five to six-thirty, is open to children seven to eleven. The classes have no strict dress code – students may wear any clothing that is comfortable to move in. Some examples are leotards, leggings, athletic shorts, and t-shirts. Students are also not required to bring their own shoes.

Classes for the spring semester begin on Jan. 19, 2018. For more information on the program or to register your child, visit anyonecandanceboone.com or email Sharpe at sharpeek1@appstate.edu.

