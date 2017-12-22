BRAHM Board of Trustees Announce Free Admission to BRAHM From Jan. 2- Mar. 3

Published Friday, December 22, 2017 at 8:38 am

Blowing Rock is known for having an appreciation for the arts. Historically, several major artists have resided in Blowing Rock, most notably Elliott Daingerfield. Because of the area’s rich history with the arts, Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM) is a pillar in the Blowing Rock community. As a New Year treat, the BRAHM Board of Trustees have announced that the museum will offer free admission to the public from Jan. 2- Mar. 3.

The museum will have three displays, which are incredible to view. The art displays are unique and different. If you or someone that you know is inexperienced with the arts and museums, this is an excellent learning opportunity.

While the art displays can be seen daily, BRAHM will have several events to attend during the Winter.

January’s events include: Scholars and Scones: Comics and the Red Scare on Jan. 11, Movies at the Museum: MC Richards: The Fire Within on Jan. 18 and Cork & Canvas – Winterfest on Jan. 27.

February’s events include: TAC Talk: Black Mountain College on Feb. 1, Corks and Canvases on Feb. 14 and Scholars and Scones: Democracy and Education: Black Mountain College and How We Think on Feb. 22.

Stay tuned to learn more about the museum’s March events.

Because of the Winter, many people do not like to venture out. BRAHM is heated, and is an excellent place to visit. For the loyal members of BRAHM, this is a great opportunity to bring a friend or family member with you. Art galleries are incredible, and offer a lot of beauty for all.

If you have never visited a museum before, then this is the perfect opportunity for you and your friends. The staff at BRAHM are very excited and willing to offer assistance. The BRAHM staff are very knowledgeable about art and have a lot to share with the public.

There is free parking in the parking deck, which is next to the museum. For guests who are unfamiliar with the area, there are two parking decks. The museum’s parking deck is not near the park area, it is past that.

During the Winter Season BRAHM is open on Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. After Mar. 3, the cost of admission varies. For for information on regular admission prices please view http://blowingrockmuseum.org/.

For more information, the BRAHM Staff have stated, “Located at 159 Chestnut Street on the corner of Chestnut and Main in Blowing Rock, NC, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m, and Sunday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. (May – November). The Museum is closed on Monday. General admission to the Museum is $7 for adults and $6 for students, seniors, and children ages 5 and up. Donations are accepted for full admission to the Museum on Thursday. Admission is free for active military and EBT cardholders. For more information, please call (828) 295 – 9099 or visit www.blowingrockmuseum.org.”

