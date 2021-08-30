Fredrick Craig Franz is the Artist in Residency This Week at Edgewood Cottage Through September 5

Artist Fredrick Craig Franz will be spending this week at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock through August 29 as part of their Artists in Residency program.

FREDRICK CRAIG FRANZ, LANDSCAPES IN OIL AND SOFT PASTELS

A 42-year resident of Western North Carolina’s High Country, Frederick ‘Craig’ Franz’s home in Avery County is a landscape artist’s dream. His home is at the foot of rugged Grandfather Mountain and on the northern border of the Pisgah National Forest.

Four true seasons visit the High Country each year and provide Craig with unlimited inspiration from which to paint. Working in soft pastels and oils, his award-winning paintings are created both plein air and in the studio.

Come meet Craig from August 30 through September 5 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

