The Following Courses are Available at Mayland Community College, Open to the Public

Published Friday, February 16, 2018 at 2:19 pm

Are you or a friend looking for a course that will help you improve your business? Perhaps you aresimply looking to learn a new trade or skill. Mayland Community College is offering several course to the public. The starting dates vary per class.

The Following Courses are Available to Take at Mayland Community College:

Mayland Community College’s Small Business Center: Social Media Marketing Series

Social media is a free and extremely effective means of reaching current and potential customers. This new four class series is a great source of information for those who would like to increase their online presence.

Class One: Introduction to Social Media Marketing (2.5 Hours)

Make sense of social media and use it to increase business traffic and sales! This class will help you understand how social media marketing can benefit your small business. Class one will explore the various social media sites, basic terminology, and an overview of how social media marketing works. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins on March 6 at 5:30 PM at the Spruce Pine Main Street Visitor Center.

Class Two: Which Social Media Site is Best for my Business? (2.5 Hours)

Find out which social media platform that your customers are likely using in order to properly target your social media marketing strategy. This class will explore the most popular social media sites, the typical user profile, and number of users. Sites discussed will include Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, and others! For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins on March 8 at 5:30 PM at the Spruce Pine Main Street Visitor Center.

Class Three: Posting, Tweeting, and Blogging to Build Sales (2.5 Hours)

Arguably, the most important class of this series! Learn the essential elements required to build an effective post or tweet that will engage your customers. Class will cover everything related to posting, tweeting, and blogging such as optimum times to reach customers, how to design a post using a free program called Canva, and the benefits of blogging about your business. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins on March 13 at 5:30 PM at the Spruce Pine Main Street Visitor Center.

Class Four: Social Media Management Strategies for Business (2.5 Hours)

Make efficient use of your time by learning strategies to manage your social media marketing! Learn how to save time by posting to multiple sites simultaneously. Class will also explore time saving resources and tips. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins on March 615at 5:30 PM at the Spruce Pine Main Street Visitor Center.

Top 10 Reasons your Business will FAIL! (3 Hours)

NEW! FACT: 80% of new businesses fail in the first five years. Attend this seminar to learn the top reasons many new startups fail and gain insight on how to build your business in a manner to beat the odds. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on March 1 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus.

Business Starter’s Crash Course (2 Hours)

NEW! Start your day off with free coffee and donuts while learning about business. SBC Director, Allen Cook, will cover information and resources essential to launching a new business. Attendees will be provided IBIS business specific data, an Excel break even point analysis spreadsheet, an Excel financial projection spreadsheet, and a business plan template. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 9 a.m. on March 9 at MCC’s Yancey Learning Center.

The Small Business Center and Toe River Arts Council (TRAC) are working together to offer seminars that will enable you to build and grow your creative business. Come to downtown Spruce Pine at the beautiful facilities of the TRAC Art Resource Center to check out our interesting class line-up!

Creating Your Artist Statement (2 Hours)

Having an effective artist statement is essential to market your work. This seminar will cover artist statement essentials, how long it should be, and what it should contain. Class will also include exercises to help you craft and refine your artist statement. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on March 14 at the TRAC Art Resource Center Spruce Pine.

Build an Artist Biography – Workshop (2 Hours)

An artist biography provides customers with a quick look into the life and values of an artist. In this class, learn how to build a biography that can connect customers to you and your art. Students will work through exercises to complete an effective bio that can be used on websites, social media, and print materials. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on March 28 at the TRAC Art Resource Center Spruce Pine.

Blacksmithing (12 Hours)

This quick course will give you a taste of the ancient world of Blacksmithing. Students will cover the basics and learn useful skills to take home. Create an instructor guided project to take home. Once you have experienced this short class you will come back wanting more. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on March 2 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Alcohol Ink (18 Hours)

NEW! Express yourself with this wonderful and unusual form of art! Paint on synthetic paper, tiles, and other surfaces with this unique medium. Beginner to advanced. A number of fun techniques will be taught. The only requirements are a desire to have fun and your imagination! For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on March 5 at 1 p.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Carpentry Level I (235 Hours)

For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on March 5 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Spanish (24 Hours)

Spanish for the beginning student! In this course you will develop a basic vocabulary and learn to understand simple phrases. Students will be encouraged to express specific learning needs and their personal goals to be included in the weekly lesson plans. Instruction will be oriented to language used in everyday situations– work, social settings, restaurants, and the market. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on March 5 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

From Booties to Boggings: Beginners Crocheting (10 Hours)

Create the most adorable baby hats, booties and mittens in this beginners crocheting class. Start with how to hold your hook and end with crocheting confidence. Students will leave with an adorable piece created by their own two hands. Please bring an H and I size crochet hook, scissors and yarn of your choice. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on March 7 at 1 p.m. at MCC’s classroom located at the Historic Banner Elk School. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Community CPR (4 Hours)

This course is the basic CPR course designed by the American Heart Association (AHA). Upon successful completion of the course, students will receive an AHA CPR and AED card, which is valid for two years. This class includes instruction in CPR for infants, children and adults with practical applications using special mannequins. Please note, this is a basic CPR course and not a Healthcare Provider Certification. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on March 12 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Self-Care with Massage (8 Hours)

NEW! Aches and pains are a normal part of our everyday life. Although time and money hinder ones’ ability to receive a professional massage on a regular basis, these self-help and/or partner assisted techniques will allow you to destress and give yourself a little TLC from those aches and pains. In this class, you will learn safe, inexpensive and reasonable approaches to self-care for many common pain problems such as muscle tension headaches, generalized low back pain, plantar fasciitis and many more. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on March 24 at 9 a.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

EKG Technician (105 Hours)

For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on March 26 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Guitar (9 Hours)

Bring your guitar and together we will learn five chord positions that will make it possible to play songs in two different keys. We will start at the very beginning, so no experience necessary. We will use some different strumming patterns and maybe learn a couple of simple things to “jazz up” your playing. If there is interest, we can visit a luthier and actually see how a guitar is made. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on March 26 at 9 a.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Bees – What’s the Buzz About? (24 Hours)

Just in time for Bee season! Before purchasing your first hive, learn some helpful tips to get you started right. This class will share information that will help you decide if beekeeping is really for you, determine needed equipment, discuss protective gear and much more. No class on April 19th. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on March 29 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s classroom located at the Historic Banner Elk School. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

For more information please visit Mayland Community College’s website at https://www.mayland.edu/.

