Featured Events at the Museum: BRAHM Enriching the High Country

Published Friday, January 5, 2018 at 11:51 am

The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, commonly known as BRAHM, serves as an excellent source of artistic enrichment for the High Country. BRAHM is a staple in Blowing Rock, and is known for providing entertainment for all ages to enjoy. January is a very exciting month at the museum- between the continuation of the film series, two Cork & Canvas sessions, Arctic Art, Hands-On Ice Carving, The Afternoon Art Club, the Doodlebug Club and the excellent exhibits, there is something for everyone at BRAHM. Did we mention that there is free general admission until March 3?

BRAHM’s featured events in January can be explained by BRAHM below:

Afternoon Art Club: 1/9, 1/16, 1/23, 1/30

“Every Tuesday, from 3:30 p.m.– 4:30 p.m.

Free for Members, $5 for Non-members

Children ages 6 to 10 years of age are invited to join us at the Museum for creative art-making activities. Participants will find inspiration from current exhibitions and will introduce them to different art mediums, from watercolor to clay. Parents may stay or drop off children for this hour long class. Home schoolers welcome!

Registration is required. Email Jennifer@BlowingRockMuseum.org ”

The Doodlebug Club, 1/11, 1/18, 1/25

“Every Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.- 2 p.m.

Free for Members, $5 for Non-members

Preschool age children and a parent/guardian are invited to Doodlebug Club, a fun educational art program focused on basic art skills such as holding your paintbrush, the primary colors, or holding a pair of scissors while introducing them to different art mediums, from watercolors to clay. After clean up, it is story time! It’s a great way to introduce your child to art and meet other children and parents.

Free for Museum members, $5 for non-members.

Space is limited. Call to reserve your spot today.”

Scholars and Scones: Comics and the Red Scare: Walt Kelly and Harvey Kurtzman vs. McCarthyism, 1/11

“Thursday, January 11, 2018

11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

Appalachian State English professor Craig Fischer, who teaches classes on comic books, will explore how two major American cartoonists lampooned the McCarthyism of 1950s politics. Walt Kelly, the writer and artist of the funny-animal newspaper comic strip Pogo (1948-1975), satirized Joe McCarthy in 1953 through a character named “Simple J. Malarkey,” a wildcat allied with book-burners and bullies. (Kelly’s Pogo is a part of Comic Stripped, exhibited at BRAHM Nov. 11, 2017 until March 17, 2018.) Meanwhile, in comic books, MAD magazine mastermind Harvey Kurtzman and artist (and Georgia native) Jack Davis depicted McCarthy’s hunt for suspected communists as an out-of-control, nonsensical game show in the MAD story “What’s My Shine?” (MAD #17, 1954). Fischer will discuss both these stories—and other forms of visual protest against McCarthyism—during this presentation.

Complimentary coffee and breakfast sweets will be served.

Before or after the talk, please be sure to visit Comic Stripped: A Revealing Look at Southern Stereotypes in Cartoons (November 11, 2017 – March 17, 2018).

Suggested Donation of $5.”

Movies at the Museum: MC Richards: The Fire Within, 1/18

Cork & Canvas 1/27 AM

Create art in a relaxed atmosphere facilitated by trained instructor Raney Rogers. Each participant goes home with a finished work of art inspired by Morisot’s ‘Tureen and Apple.’ All materials, including canvasses, paint, brushes, and aprons, are provided. Wine and light snacks are included in admission.

$40 for BRAHM members, $45 for non museum members.

Reservation and payment is required by January 11, 2018. Limited seating available. An 80% refund will be issued if participant cancels one week prior to the event. For cancellations made less than one week prior to the event, BRAHM will issue a refund IF the museum is able to fill the vacated spot. Participants must be over 21 years of age, with valid ID in order to drink alcoholic beverages. Participants under 18 are welcome with an adult.

There is also a 4:00 pm session of this workshop available here:https://blowingrockartmuseumorg.presencehost.net/calendar.html/event/2018/01/27/cork-canvas-1-27-pm/174265”

Hands-On Ice Carving

Help carver Cathleen Gallagher create an ice sculpture! Children will be allowed to help assist Cathleen as she creates a penguin ice sculpture. Hand chisels and safety goggles will be provided.”

Arctic Art at BRrrrrrAHM

Join us for FREE crafts for the young (and young at heART) during Winterfest.”

For more information about BRAHM, the event schedule, or other inquiries please visit http://blowingrockmuseum.org/ or call (828) 295-9099

