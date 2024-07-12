Exhibition of Anna Buckner’s Works to Open at Blowing Rock Art & History Museum on July 20

Anna Buckner, Small Frogs, 2024, found fabric on stretcher (24 x 24 in.)

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) announces an upcoming exhibition of works by interdisciplinary maker and educator, Anna Buckner. The exhibition, entitled “Anna Buckner: And other Myths” will be on view in the Cannon Gallery at BRAHM from July 20, 2024, to February 22, 2025.

Buckner is a painter in the most expanded sense of the word, creating compositions at the intersection of design, textile, and painting. “And other Myths” features a body of work that leverages the storytelling potential of quilting within the context of painterly composition and design precision. She is interested in exploring the limits of existing structures within painting, language, textile patterning, new media, and emerging modes of teaching and learning.

Anna Buckner

“I start by sewing a quilt top and then stretch the quilt top over a support, causing the strips of fabric to change shape,” explains Buckner. “I use recycled materials—either old clothes or fabric that has been given to me. My aim is to create new stories with these fabrics, ones that call to mind the accumulated and complicated histories of the pattern and make space for new poetic possibilities.”

Visitors will be able to engage with her exploration of quilt patterning and the rich histories it embodies, mythmaking as a strategy for coping with the challenges of life, and Buckner’s ruminations on new motherhood.

“The works defy easy categorization, blending the enticing textures and nostalgic palettes of found fabric with the elevated presentation of a stretched canvas,” said BRAHM’s Curator Ian Gabrial Wilson. “These images are deeply personal yet universally resonant in their spare iconography. We are thrilled to present Anna Buckner’s studio practice and provide a platform for her to share these compelling compositions.”

For more information about the exhibition, please visit blowingrockmuseum.org.

Buckner will give a talk about the works on Thursday, October 10 at 11 a.m. at the Museum. Registration is required. For more information about this event and to register, visit blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar/annabuckner.

About BRAHM

BRAHM’s mission is to curate, preserve, educate, and inspire. Rooted in the creative cultures of Appalachia, BRAHM will cultivate a community that extends beyond its walls and region, positioning Western North Carolina as a leader in the arts. The 25,000-square-foot Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, known as BRAHM, opened its doors on October 1, 2011. Located off Main Street in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, and activities. The permanent collection of more than 600 objects includes works by Elliott Daingerfield, Maud Gatewood, Elizabeth Bradford, Mark Hewitt, and other American impressionist and post-impressionist artists. Open year-round, 24,000 visitors are welcomed free of charge to experience 25 changing exhibitions. BRAHM also has an outreach education program that encourages arts education in local schools, daycares, and senior centers. For more information, visit blowingrockmuseum.org.

